Sat, 11 Sep, 2021 - 08:00

Wedding of the Week: These teenage sweethearts from Cork first met in school

The couple first met when they were pupils at Glanmire Community College
Lisa Ryan (nee Curtin) and James Ryan, from Glanmire, were wed in Garryvoe. Pictures: Finbarr Murray Photography

Elaine Duggan

THIS couple have been together since they were 16 and 17, having met in secondary school. Now they are Mr and Mrs.

Lisa Ryan (nee Curtin) and James Ryan, from Glanmire, now living in Rathcormac, were married in front of a small, intimate group of family and friends at the Garryvoe Hotel in East Cork this summer.

James Ryan with his groomsmen and bestman.
The couple first met when they were pupils at Glanmire Community College.

They got engaged in Killarney on Lisa’s 21st birthday.

This summer they were married in a spiritual ceremony, at Garryvoe Hotel, where they also had their wedding reception.

“I couldn’t recommend them more, from the reception staff to the catering staff to the mangers, all were fantastic to deal with!” said Lisa.

Lisa Ryan with here bridal party.
“Our celebrant was Damien Moloney from Spiritual Ceremonies and he was amazing and kept us all at ease on the day!”

The bride wore a dress from Diamond Bridal in Cork city, while her shoes were Louis Vuitton, bought by friends as her something blue.

James’s suit was from Tom Murphys in Cork city. The flower girls dresses were online from Rocco clothing and the page boys suits were from Next. Asylum Barber shop in Cork city did the lads’ hair.

The couple's son Robbie.
The couple were joined on the day by Lisa’s mum, who gave her away, and also in attendance were her brother and his fiancé and her nieces and James’s mam and dad and grandad, nieces and nephews and other close members of family and very close friends.

The bridal party was made up of their childhood friends - some they have been friends with since they were in junior infants.

The wedding party.
The couple had a beautiful sand ceremony with their kids, Lexi and Robbie.

“We’re so happy we did it, it was so lovely and we have the sand in the vase to forever remind us of our big day! And the kids loved doing it, it was a bit of excitement for them during the ceremony!” said Lisa.

The flowers were by Orchid Cottage Crafts and the cake was by The Baker Boy - “it was unreal, both the design and the taste was the best cake we’ve ever had!”

The reception was hosted at the Garryvoe Hotel.
Their first dance was very aptly to Sweet Sixteen by the Fureys.

As to the most memorable thing about the day?

“Just pure happiness of getting married and making our family a unit!” said Lisa.

The stunning bride.
The couple gave a special mention to Finbarr Murray, photographer, for capturing their special day.

wedding of the week
