Recipe: Chocolate-coated Oreo Cheesecake Bars

So, I’m finally converted – not quite to Oreos but to crushed Oreos. I just didn’t get the kids’ fascination with said biscuits but decided they would at least enjoy an Oreo Cheesecake bar after the first week back in school. I have to confess, I had more than one slice myself, yum yum! It’s a simple cheesecake loaded with Oreos and if you add the crushed Oreos last (not like me) you will get a more flecked finish. Either way it’s rich and delicious – definitely a winner.
270gr (about 24 biscuits) Crushed Oreos for the base
70gr melted butter
Filling
66gr (6 Biscuits) Finely crushed Oreo for filling
6 roughly broken Oreo Biscuits for filling
454gr full fat cream cheese
115gr Icing sugar
1 tsp vanilla essence
300gr whipped cream
Topping
200gr 55% chocolate drops
100gr ceam
25 to 30gr chocolate curls.
- Line the base of a rectangular straight sided tin – roughly 9 x 10 inches - with a sheet of parchment that covers the base and extends up the two sides.
- Prepare the biscuit base.
- Crush the biscuits in a bag with a rolling pin or use a food processor.
- Mix with the melted butter and press firmly into the base of the tin
- Refrigerate until required.
- Using the spade attachment of an electric mixer, beat the cream cheese and icing sugar - scrape down sides and add the vanilla.
- Next fold in the whipped cream.
- Once the cream is fully mixed in, add the extra biscuits, both the finely crushed and the roughly broken biscuits.
- Scrape the mix into the tin, and smoothen the top as best you can. Refrigerate until set.
- Once set prepare the ganach.
- Put the chocolate drops in a bowl that can sit over the boiled water without touching the water. Put the bowl over the pot.
- Bring the cream to the boil and pour it over the chocolate drops, let sit for the chocolate to melt.
- After two to three minutes, stir the chocolate mixture gently until all the chocolate is melted and mixed smoothly in with the cream.
- Allow to sit until it is just about room temperature. When still soft but quite cool, pour over the cheesecake, spread evenly with a step pallet knife, then sprinkle with chocolate curls.
- Refrigerate to set. And allow to set.
- To prevent the chocolate layer cracking when serving, cut carefully with a hot dry knife.