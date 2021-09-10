Recipe: Chocolate-coated Oreo Cheesecake Bars

So, I’m finally converted – not quite to Oreos but to crushed Oreos. I just didn’t get the kids’ fascination with said biscuits but decided they would at least enjoy an Oreo Cheesecake bar after the first week back in school. I have to confess, I had more than one slice myself, yum yum! It’s a simple cheesecake loaded with Oreos and if you add the crushed Oreos last (not like me) you will get a more flecked finish. Either way it’s rich and delicious – definitely a winner.

Ingredients

Base

270gr (about 24 biscuits) Crushed Oreos for the base

70gr melted butter

Filling

66gr (6 Biscuits) Finely crushed Oreo for filling

6 roughly broken Oreo Biscuits for filling

454gr full fat cream cheese

115gr Icing sugar

1 tsp vanilla essence

300gr whipped cream

Topping

200gr 55% chocolate drops

100gr ceam

25 to 30gr chocolate curls.

Method:

Line the base of a rectangular straight sided tin – roughly 9 x 10 inches - with a sheet of parchment that covers the base and extends up the two sides.

Prepare the biscuit base.

Crush the biscuits in a bag with a rolling pin or use a food processor.

Mix with the melted butter and press firmly into the base of the tin

Refrigerate until required.

Using the spade attachment of an electric mixer, beat the cream cheese and icing sugar - scrape down sides and add the vanilla.

Next fold in the whipped cream.

Once the cream is fully mixed in, add the extra biscuits, both the finely crushed and the roughly broken biscuits.

Scrape the mix into the tin, and smoothen the top as best you can. Refrigerate until set.

Once set prepare the ganach.

Put the chocolate drops in a bowl that can sit over the boiled water without touching the water. Put the bowl over the pot.

Bring the cream to the boil and pour it over the chocolate drops, let sit for the chocolate to melt.

After two to three minutes, stir the chocolate mixture gently until all the chocolate is melted and mixed smoothly in with the cream.

Allow to sit until it is just about room temperature. When still soft but quite cool, pour over the cheesecake, spread evenly with a step pallet knife, then sprinkle with chocolate curls.

Refrigerate to set. And allow to set.

To prevent the chocolate layer cracking when serving, cut carefully with a hot dry knife.