Recipe: Fig and Almond Cake

This fig cake is almost more like a moist sponge than anything else. It is a take on a Spanish orange and almond cake. I used frozen figs from last year’s bounty – making space for this year’s figs. There is no butter or added fat, it is full of figs, and it is flourless so a reasonably guilt-free treat to enjoy with some added crème fraiche if you wish.

Ingredients

280g fig puree - made from roughly 250gr chopped figs and 50gr sugar, cooked until soft and pureed – weigh as needed.

30ml brandy

5 free-range eggs, separated

200g caster sugar

225g ground almonds

2 tbsp flaked almonds

Sifted icing sugar to decorate

Method:

Put the chopped figs and sugar in a small saucepan.

Add 1 tbsp of water, then cover and cook gently until it has thickened a bit and is soft and tender.

Puree to smooth and then stir in the brandy and leave to cool.

Pre-heat the oven to 180C.

Line the bottom and sides of a rectangular cake tin with baking parchment.

Put the egg whites in a large bowl and whisk until they form stiff peaks. Gradually whisk in half the caster sugar, then whisk again for 1 minute until stiff and shiny.

In a separate bowl, whisk the egg yolks with the remaining 100gr caster sugar. Whisk for 2–3 minutes or until pale and quite thick.

Whisk in the pureed figs, and then carefully fold in the ground almonds.

Stir in about a quarter of the whisked egg white to loosen the mixture, and then gently fold in the remaining whites with a large metal spoon.

Transfer the mixture to the prepared tin and level the top.

Sprinkle with the flaked almonds.

Bake for 30 to 40 minutes or until the cake is golden and a skewer inserted in the centre comes out clean.

Leave the cake to cool in the tin, and then turn it out, peel away the lining paper, and transfer to a serving plate.

You can simply dust with icing sugar and serve or cut in half.

Spread one half with crème fraiche, the top with the other half and dust with icing sugar.

I have decorated mine with some sliced dried figs.

Dust with icing sugar before serving. The cake can be kept in an airtight tin for up to two days.