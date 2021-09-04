Wedding of the Week: Planning our wedding gave us and our families something to look forward to

THIS couple left the banks of the lovely Lee right after their wedding and emigrated to Düsseldorf, Germany.

Jessica Richter and Eóin Jones from North Cork, had been living in Cork city. But they relocated to Germany as Jessica was due to take up a new post as project manager with Aldi.

Jessica Richter and Eóin Jones first met at a Hermitage Green gig during a staycation on Achill Island in 2020.

Eóin is a doctor who has worked in hospitals around Cork city and Jessica had been working with Aldi in Cork city.

Eóin was a frontline health worker throughout the pandemic and Jessica was busy in grocery retail.

The bride said: “Planning our wedding during the pandemic gave us and our families something to look forward to and was a welcome distraction during lockdowns.”

The couple met back in 2014 at a Hermitage Green gig and were engaged during a staycation on Achill Island in late August, 2020.

They had a Humanist ceremony with celebrant Dr Willie Collins at Blackwater Castle, Castletownroche, on Saturday, July 31.

They were joined by family and friends for their wedding at Blackwater Castle.

“We flew a German flag as well as the Irish tricolour from the castle, and after the ceremony we sawed a log of wood in half to symbolise our first task as husband and wife (a German tradition!)”

They recalled: “We celebrated our wedding day on the grounds of the castle, enjoying the gardens and surrounds. In the evening we enjoyed a delicious wedding banquet on the sun-soaked terrace outside the castle overlooking the Awbeg River.”

The couple have recently relocated to Germany.

Both being from Cork they wanted to support Cork businesses as much as possible.

Almost all food was sourced at the English Market and prepared by Made for You catering.

The groom and groomsman got their suit in Simply Suits on the Kinsale Road. The bride and bridesmaid’s dresses were from Memories Bridal Boutique on Tuckey Street. Hair accessories and jewellery were by Azure on Georges Quay, with bridal flowers from Cork Flower Studio on Douglas St. Hair was by Nikki O’Connell and make-up by Christine O’ Connor (both Ballincollig based).

The wedding cake was baked by Eoin’s mom, Eileen; iced by Eileen’s sisters (with special thanks to Betty!) and decorated with flowers cut from the garden by sister-in-law Micki.

They had a humanist ceremony celebrated by Dr Willie Collins.

The couple issued a special thanks to Aoife O’ Mahony, goldsmith and jewellery designer in Skibbereen who made the bespoke wedding rings in her studio in West Cork, and to Anna Groniecka, their West Cork photographer.

Joining them on the day were their parents, Jessica’s grandmother, siblings, family members and close friends.

As to what was most memorable?

Jessica said: “Aside from the weather (which was absolutely fabulous!) the thing that we will best remember is the team effort from all friends and family for making our wedding day so special.

"We couldn’t have done it without them and we are so grateful.

The couple said family and friends were a huge help and ensured their wedding day was so special.

"Our ‘guests’ were roped in to bake cakes, to iron tablecloths and set tables, to carry and set out chairs, tables and music speakers, to decorate the castle, to carry wine and to cut flowers, and being generally incredibly talented and good-humoured individuals. We couldn’t have done it without them and we are so grateful."