Wedding of the Week: Planning our wedding gave us and our families something to look forward to

“We flew a German flag as well as the Irish tricolour from the castle, and after the ceremony we sawed a log of wood in half to symbolise our first task as husband and wife (a German tradition!)”
Both being from Cork they wanted to support Cork businesses as much as possible.
"Our ‘guests’ were roped in to bake cakes, to iron tablecloths and set tables, to carry and set out chairs, tables and music speakers, to decorate the castle, to carry wine and to cut flowers, and being generally incredibly talented and good-humoured individuals. We couldn’t have done it without them and we are so grateful."