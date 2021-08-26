Recipe: Macadamia and Cherry Cake

This is a beautiful cake, moist and delicious with an unusual texture from the macadamia and a tantalising background flavour of cherry. It would be delicious with a brandy or caramel ice cream to pick up the almost earthy flavours. The white chocolate ganache adds a lovely rich smoothness. It is definitely an easy recipe, and worth a try.

Ingredients

300g macadamias, plus extra chopped macadamias to serve

80g plain flour

20gr cocoa powder

300gr caster sugar

10 to 15mls Pernod

175gr cherries

100g unsalted butter, softened

95g thick Greek-style yoghurt

3 eggs

½ tsp vanilla essence

Pinch salt

Method

Put the cherries with the Pernod in a small pot with a lid.

Simmer gently to soften the cherries.

Once soft, allow to cool fully, then puree with a hand held blender.

Refrigerate until ready to use.

Preheat the oven to 160C clean.

Grease and line the base and sides of a 10 inch round cake pan with baking paper.

Place macadamias, a pinch of salt and plain flour in the food processor and whizz until it looks similar to ground almonds.

Add the caster sugar and butter and whizz again until it resembles coarse crumbs, if your food processor isn’t big enough just transfer to a bowl and rub in the sugar and butter by hand.

Whisk the yoghurt, cherry puree, vanilla and eggs together, then add to the macadamia mixture and gently stir until combined.

Pour into prepared tin, smoothing the top.

Bake for 50 to 60 minutes or until golden and just firm to the touch.

Cool in the pan for 10 to 15 minutes, then invert onto a wire rack to cool completely.

Once cool, prepare the white chocolate ganache

White Chocolate Ganache

Ingredients

100gr White Chocolate Drops

35ml cream

Method:

1/3 fill a small pot with boiling water.

Put the chocolate drops in a bowl that can sit over the boiled water without touching the water. Put the bowl over the pot.

Bring the cream to the boil and pour it over the chocolate drops, let sit for the chocolate to melt.

After two to three minutes, stir the chocolate mixture gently until all the chocolate is melted and mixed smoothly in with the cream.

Remove from the heat and whisk with a hand whisk to cool.

At this stage you can place it in the fridge, whisking every 2/3 minutes until the mixture thickens.

Once the mixture is nicely thick and holding its shape, spread the icing onto the top and sides of the cake.