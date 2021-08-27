Fri, 27 Aug, 2021 - 21:47

Watch: Take a look at the stunning gardens at Fota House

Dario Cascio (The Sicilian Wanderer) continues to share some of his videos on Cork's favourite places and people. Here Dario visits Fota Gardens
Dario Cascio

Fota House Arboretum and Gardens, just a short car journey outside the city, is a real gem and a great place to bring your family.

Visitors cannot access the house at the moment due to Covid restrictions - however they can continue to enjoy the magnificent grounds - home to lots of rare trees and plants - from 9am to 5.30pm daily.

It even has an Italian Garden, as part of the Pleasure Gardens!

The Victorian Working Gardens is also now open from 10:30am - 2:45pm, Monday to Friday and 12 noon to 4:45pm at weekends. You can purchase plants here too!

For the latest hours visit their website at https://fotahouse.com/

Watch: Over five and a half million pieces of glass and marble were used to create these stunning mosaics at Cork church

