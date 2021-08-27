Watch: Take a look at the stunning gardens at Fota House

Fota House Arboretum and Gardens, just a short car journey outside the city, is a real gem and a great place to bring your family.

Visitors cannot access the house at the moment due to Covid restrictions - however they can continue to enjoy the magnificent grounds - home to lots of rare trees and plants - from 9am to 5.30pm daily.

It even has an Italian Garden, as part of the Pleasure Gardens!

The Victorian Working Gardens is also now open from 10:30am - 2:45pm, Monday to Friday and 12 noon to 4:45pm at weekends. You can purchase plants here too!

For the latest hours visit their website at https://fotahouse.com/