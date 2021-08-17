Watch: Over five and a half million pieces of glass and marble were used to create these stunning mosaics at Cork church

What’s that Mediterranean-like building right off Washington Street?

I’ve always been fascinated by the copper domes of St. Francis Church, they are visible from the top of Widderlings Lane, so I always look out for them when I walk down from Blackpool to the city centre.

I was impressed by the beautiful natural light inside this church, the golden colour coming from the roof and the stained glass windows has a calming effect.

The shrine to St Anthony of Padua, in St Francis Church, Cork.

And the mosaics are just stunning!

I was pleased to learn that two Italian artists worked here and completed them, pure art!

Hope you’ll enjoy my visit to St. Francis Church!