Tue, 17 Aug, 2021 - 08:56

Watch: Over five and a half million pieces of glass and marble were used to create these stunning mosaics at Cork church

Dario Cascio (The Sicilian Wanderer) continues to share some of his videos on Cork's favourite places and people. Here Dario visits the grounds of St Francis Church, Liberty Street
A mosaic at St Francis Church, depicting Christ seated at the centre of a Byzantine cross. 

Dario Cascio

What’s that Mediterranean-like building right off Washington Street?

I’ve always been fascinated by the copper domes of St. Francis Church, they are visible from the top of Widderlings Lane, so I always look out for them when I walk down from Blackpool to the city centre.

I was impressed by the beautiful natural light inside this church, the golden colour coming from the roof and the stained glass windows has a calming effect.

The shrine to St Anthony of Padua, in St Francis Church, Cork.
The shrine to St Anthony of Padua, in St Francis Church, Cork.

And the mosaics are just stunning!

I was pleased to learn that two Italian artists worked here and completed them, pure art!

Hope you’ll enjoy my visit to St. Francis Church!

Watch: Did you know this labyrinth existed in Cork city?

Sharing memories of a Cork Jewish Childhood

Sharing memories of a Cork Jewish Childhood

Called Droid, our next story is about a boy who designs a robot at UCC and chaos ensues. It was written by Margaret Gillies, from the MA in Creative Writing Programme at UCC.

