Thu, 19 Aug, 2021 - 08:47

Recipe: Elderflower and Peach Plate

This is a very simple, super summery dessert, using elderflower cordial and peaches or nectarines in three ways. Have fun with it and enjoy the lovely flavours and different textures.
Recipe: Elderflower and Peach Plate

Elderflower and Peach Plate by Mercy Fenton

Mercy Fenton

Elderflower and Peach Plate

Ingredients

Juice of ½ orange

Juice of ½ lime

3 peaches

75ml elderflower cordial

Sugar to taste

Method

  • Heat the fruit juice, and cordial and dissolve the sugar, then add the nectarines, simmer gently for 2 to 3 minutes.
  • The turn off he heat and cover with a lid — let sit for a few minutes until just tender.
  • Remove the lid and allow the peaches to cool in the cooking liquor.
  • Once cool, lift the fruit out and use the juice to make a jelly.

Elderflower and peach jelly

Ingredients

Note: For 100ml juice use 1 leaf gelatin

200 ml fruit juice

2 sheets leaf gelatin

Method

  • Fill a bowl with cold water and add the leaf gelatin so it softens — this will take about 2 minutes.
  • Meanwhile, heat the cooking juices in a saucepan on a low heat — you want it to be hot, but not boiling.
  • Once hot remove the juice from the heat.
  • Once the gelatin has softened, remove it from the cold water and squeeze out any excess liquid.
  • Add the gelatin to the hot juice and stir until it has melted.
  • Pour into your dish to set, I used a foil tray but you can use yogurt pots or anything else you like, you can cut the jelly once set or just de mold depending on what you choose.
  • Either way, pop them into the fridge to set.
  • Refrigerate until the jelly is firm.

Elderflower & Lime Panacotta

Ingredients

300ml cream

75ml milk

1 leaf of gelatin

50ml elderflower cordial

Finely grated zest of half a lime

Method

  • For the pannacotta
  • You will need six moulds each, about 50ml to 60ml moulds, glasses or small ramekin dishes to set the pannacotta in. (An emptied yougurt pot would also do the trick). I used an ice mould for this to make tiny ones.
  • Put the lime zest, milk, cream in a large pot (so the cream doesn’t boil over.
  • Bring the cream to the boil and then reduce the heat to allow the cream to simmer gently in order to reduce the volume.
  • Once the cream has reduced to about 250ml, it will have thickened up as well.
  • Remove from the heat and add the cordial to taste.
  • Stir to mix well.
  • Re-heat the cream gently to just below boiling.
  • Soak the gelatine in cold water, once it is soft — after about 2 minutes — squeeze the excess water from the gelatine leaf and add to the cream mixture.
  • Stir well then pass the cream through a fine sieve into a clean jug.
  • Pour the mix into your chosen dishes, then refrigerate until cool and lightly set.
  • When ready to serve, sit the dishes into boiling water for a few seconds, then turn out onto a clean serving plate, the pannacottas should be quite wobbly.
  • Arrange the poached fruit and cut pieces of jelly around it.

Read More

Recipe: Peaches, Raspberry and Custard Cake

More in this section

Sharing memories of a Cork Jewish Childhood Sharing memories of a Cork Jewish Childhood
Our Big Kids Summer Quiz (Aged 8 to 12) Our Big Kids Summer Quiz (Aged 8 to 12)
Cork author pens new book about serial killer with a bride fixation Cork author pens new book about serial killer with a bride fixation
mercy fentonfoodreciperecipes
Watch: Over five and a half million pieces of glass and marble were used to create these stunning mosaics at Cork church

Watch: Over five and a half million pieces of glass and marble were used to create these stunning mosaics at Cork church

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

"They have given him the tools and confidence on every level" "They have given him the tools and confidence on every level"
Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others
Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

summersoaplogosml

Called Droid, our next story is about a boy who designs a robot at UCC and chaos ensues. It was written by Margaret Gillies, from the MA in Creative Writing Programme at UCC.

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more