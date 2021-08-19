Recipe: Elderflower and Peach Plate

Juice of ½ orange
Juice of ½ lime
3 peaches
75ml elderflower cordial
Sugar to taste
- Heat the fruit juice, and cordial and dissolve the sugar, then add the nectarines, simmer gently for 2 to 3 minutes.
- The turn off he heat and cover with a lid — let sit for a few minutes until just tender.
- Remove the lid and allow the peaches to cool in the cooking liquor.
- Once cool, lift the fruit out and use the juice to make a jelly.
Elderflower and peach jelly
Note: For 100ml juice use 1 leaf gelatin
200 ml fruit juice
2 sheets leaf gelatin
- Fill a bowl with cold water and add the leaf gelatin so it softens — this will take about 2 minutes.
- Meanwhile, heat the cooking juices in a saucepan on a low heat — you want it to be hot, but not boiling.
- Once hot remove the juice from the heat.
- Once the gelatin has softened, remove it from the cold water and squeeze out any excess liquid.
- Add the gelatin to the hot juice and stir until it has melted.
- Pour into your dish to set, I used a foil tray but you can use yogurt pots or anything else you like, you can cut the jelly once set or just de mold depending on what you choose.
- Either way, pop them into the fridge to set.
- Refrigerate until the jelly is firm.
300ml cream
75ml milk
1 leaf of gelatin
50ml elderflower cordial
Finely grated zest of half a lime
- For the pannacotta
- You will need six moulds each, about 50ml to 60ml moulds, glasses or small ramekin dishes to set the pannacotta in. (An emptied yougurt pot would also do the trick). I used an ice mould for this to make tiny ones.
- Put the lime zest, milk, cream in a large pot (so the cream doesn’t boil over.
- Bring the cream to the boil and then reduce the heat to allow the cream to simmer gently in order to reduce the volume.
- Once the cream has reduced to about 250ml, it will have thickened up as well.
- Remove from the heat and add the cordial to taste.
- Stir to mix well.
- Re-heat the cream gently to just below boiling.
- Soak the gelatine in cold water, once it is soft — after about 2 minutes — squeeze the excess water from the gelatine leaf and add to the cream mixture.
- Stir well then pass the cream through a fine sieve into a clean jug.
- Pour the mix into your chosen dishes, then refrigerate until cool and lightly set.
- When ready to serve, sit the dishes into boiling water for a few seconds, then turn out onto a clean serving plate, the pannacottas should be quite wobbly.
- Arrange the poached fruit and cut pieces of jelly around it.