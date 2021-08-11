Recipe: Peaches, Raspberry and Custard Cake

This cake is lovely and light, moist and flavoursome. It is simple to make, cuts well and keeps well. So give it a go and enjoy it. Peaches peeled or nectarines with skin on are both perfect for this cake.

Peaches, Raspberry and Custard Cake

Vanilla Custard

Ingredients

1 tbsp. custard powder

30gr caster sugar

120ml whole milk

10gr unsalted butter

1 tsp. vanilla essence

Crumble

20gr pecans

40gr plain flour

15 gr ground almond

35gr caster sugar

50gr unsalted butter

Soured Cream Cake

175g unsalted butter, at room temperature, plus extra for the tin

175gr caster sugar

3 large free-range eggs

1 tsp. vanilla extract

200gr cream flour

1½ tsp. baking powder

50gr ground almond

100ml Greek yogurt

170 gr thinly sliced firm nectarines

60 gr fresh raspberries

Method: