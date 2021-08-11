Recipe: Peaches, Raspberry and Custard Cake

1 tbsp. custard powder
30gr caster sugar
120ml whole milk
10gr unsalted butter
1 tsp. vanilla essence
20gr pecans
40gr plain flour
15 gr ground almond
35gr caster sugar
50gr unsalted butter
175g unsalted butter, at room temperature, plus extra for the tin
175gr caster sugar
3 large free-range eggs
1 tsp. vanilla extract
200gr cream flour
1½ tsp. baking powder
50gr ground almond
100ml Greek yogurt
170 gr thinly sliced firm nectarines
60 gr fresh raspberries
- Prepare the custard. Put the custard powder and sugar in a small pan and whisk to combine. Pour in the milk and whisk until smooth.
- Cook over a gentle heat whisking constantly, until the custard thickens and just starts to bubble.
- Whisk in the butter and vanilla.
- Scrape the custard into a small bowl, press a sheet of baking paper on the surface, and chill until cold.
- To make the crumble, mix together the flour, pecans, ground almond and sugar. Rub the butter into the flour mixture using your fingertips until a crumb like mixture forms. Set aside.
- Meanwhile, to make the cake, lightly butter a loose-bottomed, deep, 9 inch round spring form tin.
- Line the base with a disk of parchment paper.
- Pre-heat the oven to 180C/fan 160C/gas 4.
- Put the butter and sugar in the bowl of an electric mixer.
- Beat using the spade attachment for 5 minutes until light and fluffy.
- Add the eggs, one at a time, beating well each time. . Add the vanilla and beat again to combine.
- In a separate bowl, sift together the flour, baking powder and ground almond. Add the flour mixture to the wet ingredients in three additions, alternating with the Greek yogurt.
- Scrape the batter into the prepared cake tin and almost level the surface - leave a slight dip in the centre.
- Dollop the custard over the cake batter, spreading the custard almost to the sides.
- Scatter over the peach slices and the raspberries.
- Break up the crumble and scatter over the fruit.
- Bake for 50 minutes or until golden and the cake is just pulling away from the sides of the tin. Leave to cool for 15 minutes before removing to a wire rack to cool completely. It will keep, covered, at room temperature for 3 days.