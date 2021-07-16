Fri, 16 Jul, 2021 - 15:40

Watch: Did you know this labyrinth existed in Cork city?

In a new weekly column, we share videos by Dario Cascio (The Sicilian Wanderer) about some of Cork's favourite places and people. Here Dario visits the grounds of St Fin Barre's Cathedral
 Laura Sullivan (6, Glanmire), Olivia Phillips (6, Youghal) and Isabel Phillips (3, Youghal) have fun in the labyrinth, a hidden gem on the grounds of St Fin Barres Cathedral, one of the many attractions on the new Cork City Playful Culture Trail. See purecork.ie/playtrail Picture: Clare Keogh 

Dario Cascio

This was my first Cork story, this is when and where my format changed and when I understood that I preferred storytelling over stunning visuals at all costs.

Up to that moment, my videos were about showing towns and villages, with very high level details about their stories.

But what is life without our stories? What’s the value of looking at beauty without knowing its full story?

Stories help us stop the time for a brief moment, relive the past and create memories.

Stories should be told, not forgotten.

And so I decided not to buy a drone, but a better camera instead.

First stop, St. Fin Barre’s Cathedral where I told the story of the Resurrection Angel and also the Labyrinth, behind the Cathedral.

Want to know more? Watch the video!

Note Dario visited the Cathedral, when it was closed to the public during Covid-19 restrictions. For more on the current situation see

https://corkcathedral.webs.com/

