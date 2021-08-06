Fri, 06 Aug, 2021 - 10:40

Recipe: White Chocolate, Caramel and Raspberry Blondie

Mercy Fenton shares her recipe for some delicious blondies
Recipe: White Chocolate, Caramel and Raspberry Blondie

White Chocolate, Caramel and Raspberry Blondies by Mercy Fenton

Mercy Fenton

It’s not often you see Blondies on the menu, so recently, when the opportunity arose, we went for it. Well, my son did — then questioned why I don’t make them. So I said I would. Maybe I won’t again for a while as I suspect I scoffed most of them! I use nut-brown butter for these Blondies and really it’s hard to beat that delicious nutty butter flavour, and then of course there is the aromatic aroma.

Ingredients

200gr salted butter

100gr caster sugar

150gr light brown sugar

3 free-range eggs

2 tsps vanilla essence

260gr cream flour

1 tbsp corn flour

½ tsp baking powder

Pinch salt

60gr frozen raspberry

100gr white chocolate drops

30gr condensed milk caramel

Method:

  • Pre-heat oven to 175C and line a 9x9in tin with parchment paper.
  • Cook the butter — the single most important part of this recipe is the cooking of the butter to nut brown.
  • Melt the butter in a wide pan over a medium-low heat, swirling to help it along. It will foam and (as a chef once explained, to me it will sing — listen carefully!)
  • Once the foam has died down (it stops singing) watch it like a hawk — as soon as the solids at the bottom turn light-coloured from white to toasty brown and the butter smells almost nutty, tip into a bowl to cool until barely warm.
  • Combine nut-brown butter and sugar in a large bowl and stir well.
  • Add the eggs and whisk gently to combine.
  • Add the vanilla extract and stir until completely combined.
  • In a separate bowl, whisk together flour, cornstarch, baking powder, and salt. Gradually stir dry ingredients into the wet until completely combined.
  • Fold in white chocolate chips and raspberries — barely mixing.
  • Spread Blondie batter into prepared pan then drizzle the caramel or drop small spoons of it over the mix.
  • Bake on 180C for 25-30 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the centre comes out clean or with a few fudgy crumbs. There should be a little wobble in the centre.
  • Serve at room temperature or barely warm with vanilla ice cream.

Read More

Recipe: Lemon, Almond and White Chocolate Tart

More in this section

Meditation changed me... it can change you too Meditation changed me... it can change you too
6 edible weeds that can boost your health 6 edible weeds that can boost your health
A geranium that will light up your garden A geranium that will light up your garden
mercy fentonreciperecipesfood
My Weekend: Out and about... three generations on the road  adventuring together

My Weekend: Out and about... three generations on the road  adventuring together

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others
Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom
“I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist” “I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist”

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

summersoaplogosml

Called Droid, our next story is about a boy who designs a robot at UCC and chaos ensues. It was written by Margaret Gillies, from the MA in Creative Writing Programme at UCC.

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more