Recipe: White Chocolate, Caramel and Raspberry Blondie

It’s not often you see Blondies on the menu, so recently, when the opportunity arose, we went for it. Well, my son did — then questioned why I don’t make them. So I said I would. Maybe I won’t again for a while as I suspect I scoffed most of them! I use nut-brown butter for these Blondies and really it’s hard to beat that delicious nutty butter flavour, and then of course there is the aromatic aroma.
200gr salted butter
100gr caster sugar
150gr light brown sugar
3 free-range eggs
2 tsps vanilla essence
260gr cream flour
1 tbsp corn flour
½ tsp baking powder
Pinch salt
60gr frozen raspberry
100gr white chocolate drops
30gr condensed milk caramel
- Pre-heat oven to 175C and line a 9x9in tin with parchment paper.
- Cook the butter — the single most important part of this recipe is the cooking of the butter to nut brown.
- Melt the butter in a wide pan over a medium-low heat, swirling to help it along. It will foam and (as a chef once explained, to me it will sing — listen carefully!)
- Once the foam has died down (it stops singing) watch it like a hawk — as soon as the solids at the bottom turn light-coloured from white to toasty brown and the butter smells almost nutty, tip into a bowl to cool until barely warm.
- Combine nut-brown butter and sugar in a large bowl and stir well.
- Add the eggs and whisk gently to combine.
- Add the vanilla extract and stir until completely combined.
- In a separate bowl, whisk together flour, cornstarch, baking powder, and salt. Gradually stir dry ingredients into the wet until completely combined.
- Fold in white chocolate chips and raspberries — barely mixing.
- Spread Blondie batter into prepared pan then drizzle the caramel or drop small spoons of it over the mix.
- Bake on 180C for 25-30 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the centre comes out clean or with a few fudgy crumbs. There should be a little wobble in the centre.
- Serve at room temperature or barely warm with vanilla ice cream.