Recipe: White Chocolate, Caramel and Raspberry Blondie

It’s not often you see Blondies on the menu, so recently, when the opportunity arose, we went for it. Well, my son did — then questioned why I don’t make them. So I said I would. Maybe I won’t again for a while as I suspect I scoffed most of them! I use nut-brown butter for these Blondies and really it’s hard to beat that delicious nutty butter flavour, and then of course there is the aromatic aroma.

Ingredients

200gr salted butter

100gr caster sugar

150gr light brown sugar

3 free-range eggs

2 tsps vanilla essence

260gr cream flour

1 tbsp corn flour

½ tsp baking powder

Pinch salt

60gr frozen raspberry

100gr white chocolate drops

30gr condensed milk caramel

Method: