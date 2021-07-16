Recipe: Lemon, Almond and White Chocolate Tart

This Lemon Tart, that’s not a tart, is so easy and delightfully delicious. I think a tart shape is lovely for summer especially with strawberries. This is actually an Italian white chocolate and almond cake, it has no flour and is soft, moist and has an intense lemon flavour. It is even better the day after it’s made, if it lasts that long.

Lemon, Almond and White Chocolate Torte

Ingredients

150 gr ground almonds

150 gr white chocolate drops

112 gr granulated sugar

112 gr butter

Zest of 2 lemons

Juice of 1½ lemons

225 gr free range egg (about 4 medium sized eggs- but I actually find it better to weigh them)

Extra white chocolate to decorate

1 small punnet of strawberries (optional)

Method: