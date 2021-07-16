Fri, 16 Jul, 2021 - 15:10

Recipe: Lemon, Almond and White Chocolate Tart

It's a tart, but not a tart! Check out this delicious recipe by Mercy Fenton
Mercy Fenton

This Lemon Tart, that’s not a tart, is so easy and delightfully delicious. I think a tart shape is lovely for summer especially with strawberries. This is actually an Italian white chocolate and almond cake, it has no flour and is soft, moist and has an intense lemon flavour. It is even better the day after it’s made, if it lasts that long.

Ingredients

150 gr ground almonds

150 gr white chocolate drops

112 gr granulated sugar

112 gr butter

Zest of 2 lemons

Juice of 1½ lemons

225 gr free range egg (about 4 medium sized eggs- but I actually find it better to weigh them)

Extra white chocolate to decorate

1 small punnet of strawberries (optional)

Method:

  • I baked this in a 9-inch loose bottom tin. Butter the sides well, and place a disk of parchment paper on the base, make it as large as possible so it reaches all the way to the sides as the mix may leek a little.
  • Pre- heat the oven to 180 C
  • Put the ground almonds into the food processor and add the white chocolate drops.
  • On pulse whizz together choping the chocolate with almond flour until fine but not oily.
  • Finally add the sugar and mix, always with the food processor, to combine.
  • Next add the butter cut into pieces. Process for a few minutes at maximum speed. You should end up with a thick creamy mixture. Transfer it to a bowl.
  • Now add the eggs a roughly one at a time and mix well to incorporate it into the mixture before adding more.
  • Next add the lemon juice. Mix well to combine.
  • Finally add the lemon zest.
  • Scrape the mixture into the prepared tin. Level it with the back off a spoon or a step pallet knife.
  • Bake it in a preheated oven at 180˚ (350F) for about 45 minutes. If you see that the cake is becoming too dark on top and may burn, turn off the oven but leave it inside until the time runs out. Once ready, remove the cake from the oven and let it cool before serving.
  • Decorate with a dusting of icing sugar or sliced strawberries drizzled with melted white chocolate. It is even better if decorated and eaten the next day.

Recipe: Gooseberry Misu... easy as one, two, three

