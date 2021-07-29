Roll up, roll up, for festival in a tent!

HAVE you booked your tickets for the West Cork Fit Up Festival yet?

The event is taking place in a large tent with open sides at Ballydehob Community Park and pre-booking is essential at www.fit-uptheatrefestival.com, where you can also see the guidelines related to Covid-19. These are the shows coming up — note they are not suitable for under 14s.

Thursday, July 29: Wake, 1pm; Around the World on 80 Quid, 4pm; The Words Are There, 8pm.

Friday, July 30: The Man From Moogaga, 1pm; The Words Are There, 4pm; Appropriate, 8pm.

Saturday, July 31: The Words Are There, 1pm; Appropriate, 4pm; Wake, 8pm.

Sunday, August 1: Appropriate, 1pm; The Words Are There, 4pm; Around the World on 80 Quid, 8pm.

The Man From Moogaga stars Aindrias de Staic, and is an hilarious, fantastical tale of growing up in remote small town Ireland in the 1980’s.

Wake, written and performed by Irene Kelleher, is about a mourner at her mother’s funeral.

Appropriate, written and performed by Sarah-Jane Scott, revolves around planning a wedding.

The Words Are There sensitively and powerfully explores abuse and domestic violence, especially domestic violence towards men, while Around the World on 80 Quid recounts the journey of an Irish violin player as he wanders across the globe through musical genres, divilment, debauchery and near- death experiences

News from the Firkin Crane now: a new Executive Artistic Director has been appointed, and will be taking up her post in September.

Laurie Uprichards has plenty of experience under her belt, having worked professionally for more than four decades as dance leader, curator and artistic director, with groups like Danspace Project (NYC), Dublin Dance Festival and Contemporary Arts Center, New Orleans, as well as producing and presenting a range of established dance and performing arts companies and independent artists in Ireland, Europe and the USA.

Yvonne Coughlan, Chairperson of Firkin Crane, says they are delighted to have secured Laurie for this position.

“Firkin Crane has long been known as the home for dance in Cork and we believe that Laurie will strengthen the organisation’s place in the dance sector both locally, nationally and internationally.’’

Laurie herself is thrilled to be given the opportunity of working with the board, communities and staff of Firkin Crane, to build a strong, creative and inspiring future for dance in Cork and throughout Ireland.

Laurie Uprichards, new Executive Artistic Director at Firkin Crane

“At a time when the arts will play such an important role in our evolving and re-opening society, Firkin Crane can be a significant resource and venue organisation that can nurture dance in Cork with a global focus,” she said.

Tomorrow night, the Everyman Outdoors season at Elizabeth Fort presents Throwing Shapes LIVE, a performance of music created by the energetic young people at The Kabin Studio.

Through Hip Hop they show how to deal with loss, having the craic, making beats and throwing shapes — and are now ready to share it with you. The young rappers, singers and musicians include Alex Pacino Brady, Gatch, Ava Collins, Katelyn O’Sullivan, Kayleigh Russel, Ricky Salmon Anson, Jester, Jamie The King, MC Tiny, MC Sparky, Sully, Cara, Sophie & Chloe and more. 7.3pm start, doors from 7pm. We think there just might be one or two tickets left — check quickly on www.everymancork.com.

After that, it’s sold out all the way on the Everyman Outdoors season in this historic setting: Saturday night sees In One Eye, Out the Other, with Irish comedian Tadhg Hickey; the following Saturday brings The Two Norries with their Live Podcast; and on Sunday, August 8, the Sunday Songbook with That’s Amore, the Dean Martin story, are also fully sold out.

Doesn’t it just show how much we were yearning for real, live performances? It’s always worth checking for returns though, or you can join the Everyman waiting list: www.everymancork.com.

What is it like for these artists, performing in the open in an old fort? Linda Kenny of the Sunday Songbook team is enjoying the challenge.

“I adore old spaces and buildings so, for me, this is a particular treat. I also think it helps to create an instant atmosphere for the audience to be surrounded by such history and the whispers of generations past. Performing space is limited, admittedly: there is a covered stage with a tiny backstage area for performers to gather prior to the performance.

“There will of course be lighting, though it will not be as extensive as in the theatre itself. And great sound.

"We’ll all be miked as the band jump in on some of the pieces too! Our audiences will get the full feeling of an Everyman Sunday Songbook show, which is wonderful. We can’t wait.”

Still a chance to see As Some Tall Cliff, at the Cork Arts Theatre, but it ends this Saturday, so don’t delay. With a strong cast, directed by Marion Wyatt, it evokes the changing standards of 1960s Cork superbly. To Saturday, 8pm.

From Thursday next, August 5, All Up Front, performed by Marie O’Donovan, devised and directed by Dolores Mannion, follows the quest of a young woman for real love. That runs to August 14.

Booking for all shows on www. corkartstheatre.com or 021 450 5624.