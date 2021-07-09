Recipe: Gooseberry Misu... easy as one, two, three

There are three steps for this dessert, first the sponge, next the curd and finally the mascarpone cream.

I’d recommend making the curd a day ahead so it can be fully cooled and set up a bit.

You can of course omit the sponge and use lady’s fingers, which are traditionally used for tiramisu, but I do prefer sponge.

Part 1

Note this amount of sugar is perfect for green gooseberries that are a bit sour - if your gooseberries are quiet sweet reduce the sugar to taste.

Prepare a little lemon syrup

Place the finely grated zest of a lemon in a small pot.

Add about 50 ml water , and 2 tbsp sugar, bring to the boil and reduce to a syrup - set aside.

Gooseberry curd

Ingredients

200g gooseberries

40ml lemon juice

50g unsalted butter

180g granulated sugar

80gr strained beaten free range egg - just over 1 egg

This will make more than you need so you can just keep it in a tuppewasre in the fridge.

Method:

First top and tail the gooseberries and rinse quickly in a collander or a sieve.

Then place the gooseberries in a pan with the lemon juice and a lid.

Bring slowly to a simmer, stirring often, until the fruit starts to release its juice, then simmer gently for five to 10 minutes until the fruit has co lapsed.

Puree using a hand blender then push through a fine sieve to get a thin, smooth gooseberry puree.

Put the puree, eggs and sugar into a large basin over a pan of simmering water. Whisk while it cooks and thickens.

Once it thickens fully take it off the heat and let it cool for a minute then whisk in the butter .

Stir until the butter has melted and the mixture is smooth, scrape into a clean container and allow to cool before storing in the fridge. It will keep in the fridge for five to six days.

Gooseberry Misu by Mercy Fenton

Part 2

Sponge

Ingredients

4 eggs

100 gr caster sugar

100gr cream flour

Finely grated zest of lemon

Method:

Line the base of a deep tin roughly 10 x 8 inches with parchment paper, lightly butter and flour the sides. Preheat oven to 180 C

In an electric mixer whisk the eggs, and sugar t gether for about 6-7 minutes or until the mixture has become pale, thick and mousse-like and leaves a trail when you take the whisk out of the mix.

Add the lemon zest and sift in the flour, about a third at a time, and using a large metal spoon fold it into the egg mixture. Being careful not to knock out the air.

Pour the mixture gently into the prepared pan, and bake in the oven until the centre of the cake is slightly springy and the edges have shrunk a little from the sides of the tin, about 12 to 15 minutes. Allow to cool fully before cutting.

Part 3

Ingredients

Mascarpone cream (An easy version)

500 gr mascarpone

300 ml cream

2 tsp. vanilla extract

4 tbsp. icing sugar

Method:

Measure the mascarpone and 50ml of the cream into a large bowl and whisk until smooth.

Slowly add the remaining cream and whisk again until soft peaks form when the whisk is removed from the bowl, being careful not to over-mix or it will be too thick.

Fold in the vanilla extract and icing sugar.

Assemble the Misu

Choose a Pyrex or serving dish that you are happy to present your desserts in, ideally roughly the same size as your sponge.

Cut the sponge into three layers horizontally.

Lay a layer in the base of the dish, brush with some of the lemon syrup then spread with a generous layer of gooseberry curd.

Coat with one third of the mascarpone cream.

Repeat two more times until you finally coat the top layer with mascarpone.

You can sprinkle with grated white chocolate if you wish.

Chill to set a bit, it will be ready to serve in about four hours.