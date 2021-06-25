Fri, 25 Jun, 2021 - 12:00

Recipe: A cake that has it all

This cake is really lovely, it’s got everything going for it, full of carrot and coconut with a tart lemon icing, it’s moist and delicious. It looks great and cuts well and it will keep well for three to four days if wrapped well. So get baking.
Carrot, Cardamom and Coconut Cake by Mercy Fenton

Mercy Fenton

Carrot, Cardamom and Coconut Cake

Cake ingredients

266 gr sugar

162 gr coconut oil

3 large free-range eggs

60 ml milk

2 tsp. vanilla extract

240 gr cream flour

1 tbsp. baking powder

I tsp. freshly ground green cardamom

Finely grated zest of three lemons

½ tsp. cinnamon

½ tsp. ground ginger

1 tsp. salt

260 gr grated raw carrot

60 gr desiccated coconut

Plus an extra 40 gr toasted coconut for the sides of the cake

Method:

  • Grease the base and sides of 2 spring form tins and line each with a disk of parchment.
  • Pre heat the oven to 180 C.
  • In a large bowl, mix together sugar, coconut oil, eggs, milk, lemon zest and vanilla extract.
  • In a separate bowl, combine flour, baking powder, cardamom, ginger, cinnamon, and salt.
  • Carefully fold dry ingredients into wet until mostly combined.
  • Fold in carrots and shredded coconut.
  • Share the batter between the two tins, spreading out to the sides of the tin and allowing a slight dip in the centre.
  • Bake for 30 minutes, or until a knife inserted in the centre of the cakes comes out clean.
  • Allow to cool completely before frosting.

Lemon Cream Cheese frosting

frosting

Juice of 3 lemons

Juice of 1 lime

15 gr sugar

200gr butter

200 gr full fat cream cheese

200gr icing sugar

Pinch of salt

Method:

  • Put the lemon and lime juice in a small pot and reduce to thick syrup.
  • Add the caster sugar and dissolve. Allow to cool fully.
  • Beat the butter and cooled lemon on high speed for one minute.
  • Next add the cream cheese and beat again until smooth.
  • Lower speed and add in icing sugar and a pinch of salt.
  • Beat until light and fluffy and fully combined.
  • Place the first layer of the cake onto a cake stand and then top with a heaping 1/3 of the frosting.
  • Spread to edges, smoothing evenly. Top with the second cooled cake.
  • Add remaining frosting to top and sides of cake, then use a cake scraper or flat cake knife to smooth frosting out around edges.
  • Coat the sides of the cake in the toasted desiccated coconut.

