Recipe: A cake that has it all

266 gr sugar
162 gr coconut oil
3 large free-range eggs
60 ml milk
2 tsp. vanilla extract
240 gr cream flour
1 tbsp. baking powder
I tsp. freshly ground green cardamom
Finely grated zest of three lemons
½ tsp. cinnamon
½ tsp. ground ginger
1 tsp. salt
260 gr grated raw carrot
60 gr desiccated coconut
Plus an extra 40 gr toasted coconut for the sides of the cake
- Grease the base and sides of 2 spring form tins and line each with a disk of parchment.
- Pre heat the oven to 180 C.
- In a large bowl, mix together sugar, coconut oil, eggs, milk, lemon zest and vanilla extract.
- In a separate bowl, combine flour, baking powder, cardamom, ginger, cinnamon, and salt.
- Carefully fold dry ingredients into wet until mostly combined.
- Fold in carrots and shredded coconut.
- Share the batter between the two tins, spreading out to the sides of the tin and allowing a slight dip in the centre.
- Bake for 30 minutes, or until a knife inserted in the centre of the cakes comes out clean.
- Allow to cool completely before frosting.
frosting
Juice of 3 lemons
Juice of 1 lime
15 gr sugar
200gr butter
200 gr full fat cream cheese
200gr icing sugar
Pinch of salt
- Put the lemon and lime juice in a small pot and reduce to thick syrup.
- Add the caster sugar and dissolve. Allow to cool fully.
- Beat the butter and cooled lemon on high speed for one minute.
- Next add the cream cheese and beat again until smooth.
- Lower speed and add in icing sugar and a pinch of salt.
- Beat until light and fluffy and fully combined.
- Place the first layer of the cake onto a cake stand and then top with a heaping 1/3 of the frosting.
- Spread to edges, smoothing evenly. Top with the second cooled cake.
- Add remaining frosting to top and sides of cake, then use a cake scraper or flat cake knife to smooth frosting out around edges.
- Coat the sides of the cake in the toasted desiccated coconut.