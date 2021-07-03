Wedding of the Week: A little bit of matchmaking led to romance

A LITTLE bit of matchmaking and clever rostering finally led to the wedding of this Cork couple.

Paula O’Mahony, from Riverstick, and Michael McCarthy, from Ballinhassig, were married recently. They couple, who live in Lehenaghbeg, met when they worked together in Kirbys Korner Bar & Restaurant in Ballinhassig in January, 2013.

HAND IN HAND: The new Mr and Mrs McCarthy, who live in Lehenaghbeg, where they bought a house.

Their first date was on a walk on the Dock Beach — the scene of their engagement, several years later.

Paula explained of the proposal: “Michael told me that a mutual friend of ours was completing a charity swim on Christmas Day (2018) at the Dock Beach and asked for me to collect him from this.

"When I arrived he was waiting for me and proposed back where we had our first date all those years before.”

A stunning drone shot of the couple, taken by wedding photographer Ted Murphy, on their special day in April. Pictures: Ted Murphy

They were due to wed in September, 2020, but due to Covid-19 postponed to April, 2021, with the hope of having full numbers — not less!

They were married in St Joseph’s Church in Riverstick, followed by a reception at Fernhill House Hotel in Clonakilty, with just six guests.

The bride’s wedding dress was from Say I Do in Midleton, while Michael bought his suit in Tom Murphy Menswear, Cork city.

The bridal party included Paula’s sister Cathy as maid of honour and Michael had his dad Michael Snr as his best man.

Due to Covid, they couldn’t have extended family and friends at the ceremony or reception. However, they were all there, outside, socially distant, to wish the couple luck — which was so special. Chris Crowley live streamed the ceremony for those who couldn’t be there.

The couple got to visit Paula’s grandfather Sonny O’Mahony, aged 91, in Kinsale hospital as well as Michael’s grandmother Rita McCarthy, aged 92, in Ballinhassig, for a photo, which was special.

The reception was at Fernhill House Hotel: “The reception room was decorated so beautifully for our small number and we had such a special day from start to finish.”

The stunning cake by Trace of Cakes.

The cake was by Tracy of Trace of Cakes in Ballincollig, car driver was long time friend and taxi driver Liam O’Callaghan (Cal), from Ballygarvan, who drove a vintage Vauxall Viceroy — with custom plates with the bride’s and groom’s names on it!

The couple said they wouldn't change their day for the world.

As to the most memorable part of the day?

“The intimacy that the small wedding provided, it allowed us to take everything in with our immediate families and even though we had thought that the big 200+ traditional wedding was what we wanted, we now wouldn’t change it for the world and are so glad we went ahead,” the couple said.