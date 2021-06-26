Butter them up with a juicy Irish steak cooked on the BBQ

BUTTERMILK has long been one of Ireland’s favourite products. This humble ingredient, a by-product of butter making, once had no real commercial value for the farmer and his family. So it was usually kept by the farmer’s wife, who used it for making bread and pouring over the hot spuds at dinner time.
Ingredients (Serves 4)
4 striploin or ribeye steaks
200mls buttermilk
Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper
1 clove garlic, peeled and crushed (optional)
Pinch of dried red chilli flakes 500g baby potatoes, cooked
Mixed peppery leaves
100g green beans, trimmed
100g radishes, thinly sliced
1 bunch spring onions, trimmed and sliced
4 tbsp olive oil
1 tbsp cider vinegar
1 tsp Dijon mustard
Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper
- Lay the steaks in a shallow dish big enough to hold them in a single layer.
- Mix buttermilk with seasoning, garlic and chilli, if using.
- Pour over the steaks, and massage in with fingers both sides.
- Cover and leave to in the fridge for an hour or until ready to cook. Take out and let them come to room temperature while you fire up the coals.
- Make the salad dressing by mixing all the ingredients together in a jar, sealing with lid and giving a good shake. Reserve.
- Slice the potatoes thickly and place in a bowl. Drizzle with a few drops of olive oil to moisten, then season. Toss to coat. Reserve till ready to cook.
- Blanch the beans and refresh in cold water. Drain and reserve When the coals are hot enough, lay potato slices on the grill and let them char lightly each side, so they are just warm. Lift off the and place in a bowl. Reserve, keeping warm.
- Lift the steaks out of the marinade and shake off the excess buttermilk, so it’s not dripping.
- Cook the steaks over the hot coals for a few minutes each side until seared and charred, and , they give lightly when prodded with a finger for a medium result. You should see pink juice just pricking the surface of the meat for medium steaks. Cook longer for well done.
- Mix the leaves in bowl with sliced radishes, green beans and spring onions. Shake dressing and drizzle over. Toss.
- Serve the steaks with salad and charred potatoes.