Butter them up with a juicy Irish steak cooked on the BBQ

BUTTERMILK has long been one of Ireland’s favourite products. This humble ingredient, a by-product of butter making, once had no real commercial value for the farmer and his family. So it was usually kept by the farmer’s wife, who used it for making bread and pouring over the hot spuds at dinner time.

These days, though, buttermilk is an ingredient in its own right, valued for its versatility in many recipes, including pancake batters, scones, cakes, muffins and savoury dishes.

This weekend, I’m using buttermilk with another famous Irish ingredient — best Irish grass fed beef herds produce great steak, made even more flavoursome with a buttermilk marinade. The buttermilk’s tenderising quality breaks down the fibres of the meat and creates a juicy and succulent end result.

The marinade creates flavour and tenderness and cooking outdoors over charcoal gives that wonderful smokey finish. Choose either striploin or or ribeye steaks for the barbecue.Whichever you go for, make sure the meat has a decent amount of marbling of fat through it which ensures juiciness.

Last week, I was given some fabulous homegrown radishes, one of my very favourite things to grow at home. Radishes are a brilliant way to start kids on the grow your own journey because they are easy and quick grow from sowing to harvest, and you can keep the crop going all summer long. When picking, the smaller the better is really the secret to great tasting radishes.

Young radishes have the most peppery flavour and crunchy texture. They make a super salad with green beans to serve with the chargrilled steak and chargrilled potatoes on the side.

For pudding, I’m sticking with the barbecue theme. Pineapple makes a great fruit to cook over the coals. Cut it into thick wedges and leave the peel on so the wedges keep their shape. Marinate in lime and ginger before grilling over hot coals, just so the flesh gets a little caramelised.

BUTTERMILK STEAKS WITH RADISH AND GREEN BEAN SALAD

Ingredients (Serves 4)

4 striploin or ribeye steaks

200mls buttermilk

Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper

1 clove garlic, peeled and crushed (optional)

Pinch of dried red chilli flakes 500g baby potatoes, cooked

For the salad:

Mixed peppery leaves

100g green beans, trimmed

100g radishes, thinly sliced

1 bunch spring onions, trimmed and sliced

For the dressing:

4 tbsp olive oil

1 tbsp cider vinegar

1 tsp Dijon mustard

Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper

Method: