Recipe: A perfect pecan picnic treat

170gr butter at room temperature
100gr sugar
½ tsp vanilla extract
240gr cream flour
1/8 tsp salt
Pecan topping
Ingredients
50gr maple syrup
1 free-range egg
2 tsp vanilla extract
½ tsp salt
15gr melted butter
15gr cream flour
250gr pecan halves
- Pre-heat the oven to 170C.
- Grease the base and sides of an 8 x 10 inch tin.
- Line the base with a strip of parchment paper that can over hang the sides to aid lifting it out once baked.
- In the bowl of am electric mixer, beat the butter, sugar and vanilla until light and fluffy.
- Next, add in the flour and salt, mix on low speed until it comes together — it may be a bit crumbly, turn into the tin and spread out with the back of a spoon. You can just use your hands if you like, covered with a little cling film.
- Once the base is even, pop in the fridge while you prepare the topping.
- In a medium-sized bowl, mix together the melted butter and flour.
- Add the vanilla, salt, egg and maple syrup.
- Mix well before finally adding the pecans.
- Stir in the pecans until they are covered with the batter — it may seem like very little but that’s OK.
- Once the pecans and batter are combined, spread the mixture over the cooled base.
- Bake in the pre-heated oven for 40 minutes or until set.
- Allow to cool fully before portioning.