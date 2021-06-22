Tue, 22 Jun, 2021 - 08:47

Recipe: A perfect pecan picnic treat

Lots of picnics and lots of out-and-about brought about my search for a sweet treat that’s easy to transport, keeps well, and sorts the munchies. These pecan bars, that are like a mixture between shortcake and shortbread, are simple to make, and tasty and delicious.
Pecan Shortcake Bars by Mercy Fenton

Crust

Ingredients

170gr butter at room temperature

100gr sugar

½ tsp vanilla extract

240gr cream flour

1/8 tsp salt

Pecan topping

Ingredients

50gr maple syrup

1 free-range egg

2 tsp vanilla extract

½ tsp salt

15gr melted butter

15gr cream flour

250gr pecan halves

Method:

  • Pre-heat the oven to 170C.
  • Grease the base and sides of an 8 x 10 inch tin.
  • Line the base with a strip of parchment paper that can over hang the sides to aid lifting it out once baked.
  • In the bowl of am electric mixer, beat the butter, sugar and vanilla until light and fluffy.
  • Next, add in the flour and salt, mix on low speed until it comes together — it may be a bit crumbly, turn into the tin and spread out with the back of a spoon. You can just use your hands if you like, covered with a little cling film.
  • Once the base is even, pop in the fridge while you prepare the topping.
  • In a medium-sized bowl, mix together the melted butter and flour.
  • Add the vanilla, salt, egg and maple syrup.
  • Mix well before finally adding the pecans.
  • Stir in the pecans until they are covered with the batter — it may seem like very little but that’s OK.
  • Once the pecans and batter are combined, spread the mixture over the cooled base.
  • Bake in the pre-heated oven for 40 minutes or until set.
  • Allow to cool fully before portioning.

