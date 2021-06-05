Cork man’s bus project honouring his late father features on Dermot Bannon TV show

AS we come out of the pandemic, the home has become the focal point of our lives, now more than ever.

Many of us have been forced to look at the spaces we live in, regardless of size, from a fresh perspective — for some that meant relocating to another area, for others that meant re-imagining their homes in a completely new way.

In a new two-part series, Ireland’s favourite architect Dermot Bannon travels the country, meeting the people who have designed, renovated, reimagined and rebuilt the spaces around them throughout Covid.

Called Dermot Bannon’s Super Small Spaces, it starts on RTÉ1 on Sunday, June 6, at 9.30p.m.

In the first episode, Dermot heads to Ballinadee in Cork to hear about Thomas McCarthy’s project.

In 2020, Thomas lost his father to suicide during lockdown. He and his siblings decided to buy an old double decker bus and convert it into accommodation, in his honour.

Dermot goes down to Cork and helps the family out with the redesign of this quirky project.

In the series, Dermot meets those who have brought their dreams to life. From architects to amateurs, he learns how they have changed their environments to suit their needs.

Along the way, he puts on his architect’s hard hat and offers advice to those who need a bit of help.

Also in the first episode, we hear how architect Paul Kelly and designer Deirdre Whelan teamed up with their neighbours and reconfigured their old mews in Rathmines from three separate houses into two.

This year, the pod became the new attic conversion. With thousands of people needing extra space to work, or to play their drums, the need for prefabricated spaces in back gardens soared.

Dermot meets Sean and Joan Kennedy who commissioned AB Projects to build a music room, somewhere for them both to listen to their records.

While some of us ‘dabbled’ in a bit of DIY during lockdown, it’s fair to say that Irish craftsman Garvan de Bruir has taken that passion to a whole new level with his unique self-build in county Kildare. Styled on old timber airplanes the arch shape is as much about aesthetic as it is about functionality.

They say out of every crisis comes an opportunity. Back in 2005, interior designer Sarah Lafferty experienced a devastating fire at her home where she lost the majority of her belongings and home.

After extensive renovations, Sarah now lives a more minimalist life, which is reflected in the way she has designed her small Victorian terraced red-brick cottage.

Also in the first episode, in Kilrush Co. Clare, Dermot meets Paul Gleeson, who restored a beautiful old pub.