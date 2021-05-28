Fri, 28 May, 2021 - 11:53

Recipe: Calling all coffee lovers ... Salted Caramel and Coffee Cheesecake

This cheesecake is for coffee cake lovers. It is a creamy smooth and delicious coffee cheesecake mix held in a chocolate biscuit base and topped with messy caramel. It’s easy to make and fun doing the base rising up the sides.
Recipe: Calling all coffee lovers ... Salted Caramel and Coffee Cheesecake

Salted Caramel and Coffee Cheesecake by Mercy Fenton

Mercy Fenton

Biscuit base

250 gr Digestive Biscuits

1 tsp ground cinnamon

80 gr melted butter

100gr dark chocolate melted over a bain marie of water

Method:

  • Line the base of a 9 inch springform tin with a disk of parchment and butter the sides of the ring.
  • First prepare the biscuit base. Crush the biscuits in a bag with a rolling pin or use a food processor.
  • Add in the cinnamon, butter and melted chocolate.
  • Mix everything together and press firmly up the sides and into the base of the tin.
  • Refr

igerate whilst preparing the filling.

Cheesecake

672gr cream cheese

125gr brown sugar

4 free range eggs beaten together

1 tsp. Vanilla extract

100ml cream

2 tbsp. ground instant coffee

60 ml Brandy or Baileys

Method:

  • Boil the cream and add the coffee granules to dissolve. Then cool.
  • In the bowl of an electric mixer with a spade attachment beat the cream cheese and the sugar.
  • Add the eggs and beat until the mix is smooth.
  • Add the cooled cream and coffee mixture, as well as the vanilla and Brandy.
  • Mix well until there are no lumps and the colour is even.
  • Pour onto the prepared cheesecake tin.
  • Put a small ovenproof dish with a cup or two of water on the bottom shelf of the oven while baking the cheesecake.
  • Bake @ 140 C for 20 min then turn down the heat to 120 and continue to bake for approx. 35 to 40 min until just set, a tiny wobble in the centre is ok.
  • Remove from the oven and using a small sharp knife free the sides from the tin.
  • Allow to cool and set fully in the fridge before topping with a thin layer of caramel. Serve with fresh whipped cream.

Caramel

This will make enough caramel for two cheesecakes so you will have plenty left over as a sauce.

125 gr sugar

25gr water

80ml cream - warmed

5 gr maldon sea salt, (optional)

Method:

  • Cook 125 gr of sugar and the water to caramel.
  • Cooking the sugar to caramel. Be very careful, as caramel burns are very serious.
  • Get ready a small bowl of ice water and a clean pastry brush.
  • Put the sugar and water in a heavy-bottomed pan, (choose a pan slightly larger than you think you need and ideally with high sides) and cook over a gentle heat until the sugar is dissolved.
  • Turn up the heat the syrup will begin to boil rapidly.
  • Sugar crystals may form at the side of the pan; brush these down carefully with the ice-cold water and a pastry brush, be very care full doing this to ensure the sugar does not splatter.
  • When the sugar begins to caramelize swirl the pan gently to disperse the heat.
  • When you tilt the pan the liquid should be a rich caramel colour, be brave enough to cook it to quiet a deep colour, (if you smell burn you need to start again), once your caramel is cooked remove from the heat.
  • Carefully add the warmed cream and cook for a minute or two more stirring well to remove any lumps.
  • Cool the caramel and add the sea salt before carefully spreading some over the cheesecake.
  • A thin layer works best as it will slide off once sliced. You can always serve extra with each slice.

Read More

Recipe: Mocha & Almond Cake with Mascarpone and Coffee Frosting

More in this section

Watch: 'I am just a guy, with a camera, roaming around Cork, making videos' Watch: Have you heard the wonderful legend about Cork's favourite amenity - The Lough?
My Weekend: A picnic in the park, with frisbee and friends... the perfect start to the weekend My Weekend: A picnic in the park, with frisbee and friends... the perfect start to the weekend
Cork director: Nothing prepares you for having a Hollywood icon whisper in your ear Cork director: Nothing prepares you for having a Hollywood icon whisper in your ear
mercy fentonfoodreciperecipes
Cork illustrator is over the moon with national award

Cork illustrator is over the moon with national award

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Recognising the unsung heroes Recognising the unsung heroes
Birthday tradition Diabetes and kids' parties: You can have your cake and eat it
Cushion the blow of sleep problems with a Reflex Pillow Cushion the blow of sleep problems with a Reflex Pillow

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY