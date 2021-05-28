Recipe: Calling all coffee lovers ... Salted Caramel and Coffee Cheesecake

250 gr Digestive Biscuits
1 tsp ground cinnamon
80 gr melted butter
100gr dark chocolate melted over a bain marie of water
- Line the base of a 9 inch springform tin with a disk of parchment and butter the sides of the ring.
- First prepare the biscuit base. Crush the biscuits in a bag with a rolling pin or use a food processor.
- Add in the cinnamon, butter and melted chocolate.
- Mix everything together and press firmly up the sides and into the base of the tin.
- Refr
igerate whilst preparing the filling.
672gr cream cheese
125gr brown sugar
4 free range eggs beaten together
1 tsp. Vanilla extract
100ml cream
2 tbsp. ground instant coffee
60 ml Brandy or Baileys
- Boil the cream and add the coffee granules to dissolve. Then cool.
- In the bowl of an electric mixer with a spade attachment beat the cream cheese and the sugar.
- Add the eggs and beat until the mix is smooth.
- Add the cooled cream and coffee mixture, as well as the vanilla and Brandy.
- Mix well until there are no lumps and the colour is even.
- Pour onto the prepared cheesecake tin.
- Put a small ovenproof dish with a cup or two of water on the bottom shelf of the oven while baking the cheesecake.
- Bake @ 140 C for 20 min then turn down the heat to 120 and continue to bake for approx. 35 to 40 min until just set, a tiny wobble in the centre is ok.
- Remove from the oven and using a small sharp knife free the sides from the tin.
- Allow to cool and set fully in the fridge before topping with a thin layer of caramel. Serve with fresh whipped cream.
This will make enough caramel for two cheesecakes so you will have plenty left over as a sauce.
125 gr sugar
25gr water
80ml cream - warmed
5 gr maldon sea salt, (optional)
- Cook 125 gr of sugar and the water to caramel.
- Cooking the sugar to caramel. Be very careful, as caramel burns are very serious.
- Get ready a small bowl of ice water and a clean pastry brush.
- Put the sugar and water in a heavy-bottomed pan, (choose a pan slightly larger than you think you need and ideally with high sides) and cook over a gentle heat until the sugar is dissolved.
- Turn up the heat the syrup will begin to boil rapidly.
- Sugar crystals may form at the side of the pan; brush these down carefully with the ice-cold water and a pastry brush, be very care full doing this to ensure the sugar does not splatter.
- When the sugar begins to caramelize swirl the pan gently to disperse the heat.
- When you tilt the pan the liquid should be a rich caramel colour, be brave enough to cook it to quiet a deep colour, (if you smell burn you need to start again), once your caramel is cooked remove from the heat.
- Carefully add the warmed cream and cook for a minute or two more stirring well to remove any lumps.
- Cool the caramel and add the sea salt before carefully spreading some over the cheesecake.
- A thin layer works best as it will slide off once sliced. You can always serve extra with each slice.