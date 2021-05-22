Recipe: Mocha & Almond Cake with Mascarpone and Coffee Frosting

250gr soft butter
125 gr caster sugar
125-gr soft light brown sugar
3 free-range eggs
125 gr cream flour
125 gr ground almonds
1tsp baking powder
25 gr cocoa powder
5 tbsp. instant coffee powder
130gr 53% chocolate drops
- Pre heat the oven to 165 C
- Line the base of a 10-inch loose base tin with a disk of parchment paper and butter the sides well.
- Dissolve the coffee powder in one or two tbsp. of boiling water.
- In the bowl of an electric mixer using the spade attachment, beat the butter and sugars until light and fluffy.
- Add the eggs one at a time beating well between each addition; remember to scrape the bottom of the bowl occasionally.
- Add the coffee and mix again.
- Put the chocolate in a small bowl over a bain-marie of water to just melt.
- Sift together the flour, ground almonds, baking powder and cocoa.
- Fold the sifted flour into the batter then add the melted chocolate.
- Mix everything well then scrape into the tin, level carefully.
- Bake in the centre of the oven for about 40 minutes or until just set in the centre a bit fudgy is ok.
- Allow to cool in the tin for ten minutes then release from the tin and cool on a wire rack.
- Whilst the cake is cooling prepare the mascarpone frosting
500gr Mascarpone Cheese
100gr icing sugar
200gr cream
5 tsp. Instant coffee powder dissolved in a tsp. or two of boiling water.
- In the bowl of an electric mixer with the spade attachment, beat the mascarpone and icing sugar.
- Add the dissolved coffee then change to a whisk attachment and add the cream.
- Wh
isk well until the icing is thick and holds its shape.
- Once completely cool, slice the cake in half horizontally.
- Generously fill the centre of the cake with the frosting.
- Spread the remaining frosting over the top and side of the cake.
- If you have some frosting left over you can pipe some on top of the cake.
- I also added a little melted chocolate to some of the frosting and piped that on top. Spread.
- Deco
ration is optional. Broken flake or a twirl, toasted whole almonds or slivers of whole almond, or a drizzle of melted chocolate.