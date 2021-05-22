Recipe: Mocha & Almond Cake with Mascarpone and Coffee Frosting

Ingredients

250gr soft butter

125 gr caster sugar

125-gr soft light brown sugar

3 free-range eggs

125 gr cream flour

125 gr ground almonds

1tsp baking powder

25 gr cocoa powder

5 tbsp. instant coffee powder

130gr 53% chocolate drops

Method:

Pre heat the oven to 165 C

Line the base of a 10-inch loose base tin with a disk of parchment paper and butter the sides well.

Dissolve the coffee powder in one or two tbsp. of boiling water.

In the bowl of an electric mixer using the spade attachment, beat the butter and sugars until light and fluffy.

Add the eggs one at a time beating well between each addition; remember to scrape the bottom of the bowl occasionally.

Add the coffee and mix again.

Put the chocolate in a small bowl over a bain-marie of water to just melt.

Sift together the flour, ground almonds, baking powder and cocoa.

Fold the sifted flour into the batter then add the melted chocolate.

Mix everything well then scrape into the tin, level carefully.

Bake in the centre of the oven for about 40 minutes or until just set in the centre a bit fudgy is ok.

Allow to cool in the tin for ten minutes then release from the tin and cool on a wire rack.

Whilst the cake is cooling prepare the mascarpone frosting

Mocha & Almond Cake with Mascarpone and Coffee Frosting.

Mascarpone and Coffee Frosting

500gr Mascarpone Cheese

100gr icing sugar

200gr cream

5 tsp. Instant coffee powder dissolved in a tsp. or two of boiling water.

Method:

In the bowl of an electric mixer with the spade attachment, beat the mascarpone and icing sugar.

Add the dissolved coffee then change to a whisk attachment and add the cream.

Wh

isk well until the icing is thick and holds its shape.

To Finish

Once completely cool, slice the cake in half horizontally.

Generously fill the centre of the cake with the frosting.

Spread the remaining frosting over the top and side of the cake.

If you have some frosting left over you can pipe some on top of the cake.

I also added a little melted chocolate to some of the frosting and piped that on top. Spread.

Deco

ration is optional. Broken flake or a twirl, toasted whole almonds or slivers of whole almond, or a drizzle of melted chocolate.