Recipe: Ginger Strawberry and Orange Queen of Pudding

100 gr stale bread crumbs
3 yolks from free range eggs separated
400ml milk
100ml cream
Grated zest of 2 oranges
30 gr caster sugar
Rhubarb Compote
200gr Rhubarb cut into slices (1 to 2 cm thick)
2 lumps crystalized ginger finely chopped
30 to 40 gr sugar
Juice of 2 oranges
150 gr fresh strawberries cut in dice
Meringue
3 qhites from the free range eggs.
150 gr caster sugar
1 tsp. Vanilla essence
- Prepare the rhubarb mix, which can be prepared a day in advance.
- Add the rhubarb to a saucepan with the orange juice, diced ginger and
- Cook over a medium heat for 15-20 minutes until the rhubarb is tender.
- Stir continually to help drive off any excess juices.
- Add the sugar to taste, remember the meringue topping will be sweet.
- Once thick remove from the heat and allow to cool then, add the strawberries and refrigerate until needed. Leave to cool.
- When ready to continue. Preheat the oven to 160 C. Butter the base and sides of a 9 to 10 inch Pyrex dish.
- Fill with the breadcrumbs.
- Bring the milk and cream to the boil with the orange zest, allow to sit for half an hour for the flavour to infuse.
- Reheat and add the sugar to taste, stir to dissolve the sugar.
- In a separate bowl whisk the egg yolks, slowly add the hot (not boiling) milk mixture, stirring all the time. Pour the mixture over the crumbs and leave to soak for a minimum of 10 minutes.
- Place the dish in the oven in a Bain Marie of water (i.e. in a tin with high sides then pour in hot water to come half way up the Pyrex dish.)
- Then bake for 25 to 30 minutes; until the custard is set but still has a little wobble.
- Remove from the oven and allow to cool a little before adding a generous layer of the prepared rhubarb and strawberry mixture.
- Turn the oven up to 200 C.
- Place the egg whites in a large clean bowl and, using an electric whisk, whisk the whites until soft peaks form.
- At this stage, begin to slowly add the 150g sugar, beating well between each addition, until all the sugar is incorporated and the meringue is stiff and glossy.
- At the end add 1 tsp vanilla essence and whisk well.
- Spoon or pipe the meringue on top of the rhubarb layer, then bake in the centre of the oven for 15-20 minutes until the meringue is golden brown.
- Serve hot with whipped or pouring cream.