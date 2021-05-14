Fri, 14 May, 2021 - 13:50

Recipe: Ginger Strawberry and Orange Queen of Pudding

This alternative to the traditional queen of puddings with jam is absolutely delicious. Great made in one big dish or it will look super impressive in individual Pyrex dishes, so says Mercy Fenton
Mercy Fenton

Ingredients

For the pudding

100 gr stale bread crumbs

3 yolks from free range eggs separated

400ml milk

100ml cream

Grated zest of 2 oranges

30 gr caster sugar

Rhubarb Compote

200gr Rhubarb cut into slices (1 to 2 cm thick)

2 lumps crystalized ginger finely chopped

30 to 40 gr sugar

Juice of 2 oranges

150 gr fresh strawberries cut in dice

Meringue

3 qhites from the free range eggs.

150 gr caster sugar

1 tsp. Vanilla essence

Method:

  • Prepare the rhubarb mix, which can be prepared a day in advance.
  • Add the rhubarb to a saucepan with the orange juice, diced ginger and
  • Cook over a medium heat for 15-20 minutes until the rhubarb is tender.
  • Stir continually to help drive off any excess juices.
  • Add the sugar to taste, remember the meringue topping will be sweet.
  • Once thick remove from the heat and allow to cool then, add the strawberries and refrigerate until needed. Leave to cool.
  • When ready to continue. Preheat the oven to 160 C. Butter the base and sides of a 9 to 10 inch Pyrex dish.
  • Fill with the breadcrumbs.
  • Bring the milk and cream to the boil with the orange zest, allow to sit for half an hour for the flavour to infuse.
  • Reheat and add the sugar to taste, stir to dissolve the sugar.
  • In a separate bowl whisk the egg yolks, slowly add the hot (not boiling) milk mixture, stirring all the time. Pour the mixture over the crumbs and leave to soak for a minimum of 10 minutes.
  • Place the dish in the oven in a Bain Marie of water (i.e. in a tin with high sides then pour in hot water to come half way up the Pyrex dish.)
  • Then bake for 25 to 30 minutes; until the custard is set but still has a little wobble.
  • Remove from the oven and allow to cool a little before adding a generous layer of the prepared rhubarb and strawberry mixture.
  • Turn the oven up to 200 C.
  • Place the egg whites in a large clean bowl and, using an electric whisk, whisk the whites until soft peaks form.
  • At this stage, begin to slowly add the 150g sugar, beating well between each addition, until all the sugar is incorporated and the meringue is stiff and glossy.
  • At the end add 1 tsp vanilla essence and whisk well.
  • Spoon or pipe the meringue on top of the rhubarb layer, then bake in the centre of the oven for 15-20 minutes until the meringue is golden brown.
  • Serve hot with whipped or pouring cream.

