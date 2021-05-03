Growth spurt as gardens stir into life

GROWTH has really gone into overdrive in the last week, everywhere you look now there is new growth (and weeds!) appearing daily.
This week it has to be a dramatic foliage plant pushing forth as it bursts into growth named Podyphyllum ‘Hunan’.
These plants are shade loving and spread by rhizome so can be divided regularly. They are most notable in spring when the emerging foliage resembles an unfolding umbrella as it rises from the soil.
This cultivar has very elaborate and decorative markings on the leaf, creating interest in summer months. It gets to about 50cm in height and spread and prefers a free draining but moisture retentive soil, so give it plenty of homemade compost to keep it happy.