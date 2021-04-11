New series of Reeling In The Years starts Sunday

IT’S a TV series that allows you to spend half an hour wallowing in nostalgia, from the very second the distinctive riff by Steely Dan kicks in.

Reeling In The Years has become something of a national treasure on weekday evenings since it launched on RTÉ in 1999.

Indeed, a 2008 poll by the RTÉ Guide of Ireland’s Top 100 TV programmes resulted in it being voted “most popular home-produced TV programme ever”.

Such is the series’ popularity that fans will happily indulge in repeat after repeat... but now a new series of Reeling In The Years is launching— the first in 11 years — on RTÉ1 on Sunday at 8.30pm.

The first five series covered from 1962 to 2009, and each episode of the new run will feature a specific year between 2010 and 2019.

As ever, the show will combine contemporary chart hits from the given year with some of the most memorable moments in news, current affairs, sport and entertainment. From Katie Taylor to Kodaline, from Mrs Brown’s Boys to the marriage referendum, from ‘Fake News’ to Fidget Spinners, the series will showcase the stories and the soundtrack of Ireland over the last decade.

The person behind Reeling In The Years is a Corkman — RTÉ producer John O’Regan.

He said: “The end of a decade is a natural time to look back. We made the ’90s series in 2000, the Noughties series in 2010, and now we’re adding another 10 years to the collection. We’re pleased to offer viewers this latest selection of music and moments from RTÉ’s archives.”

The show is famous for blending tragic events alongside trivia and sports successes. A website ranked editions in order of the “most and least depressing” — most depressing were 1981, 1986 and 2008, and least depressing were 1994, 2004 and 2007.