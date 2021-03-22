Recipe: A light but warming bowl of goodness... spring chicken

THE daffodils have been out for a while and there’s the first peepings of leaves breaking through on the trees in my garden. The lawn has had its first mowing of the year and I’ve had my first breakfast outdoors — so it’s officially spring in my book!
1 tbsp olive oil
Generous knob of butter
200g chestnut mushrooms, wiped and sliced
2 cloves garlic, peeled and crushed
4 skinless chicken breast fillets, in chunks
2 tbsp flour seasoned with salt and freshly ground black pepper
350mls chicken stock
1 tbsp finely chopped rosemary leaves
Few sprigs of thyme chopped
3 good handfuls baby spinach leaves, rinsed and shaken dry
- Heat oil and butter in a pan and cook mushrooms and garlic till soft but not browned. Remove and reserve.
- Dust chicken in seasoned flour and shake off excess. Add chicken to pan with an extra splash of oil and cook till browned and sealed.
- Return mushroom mix to pan and pour over stock. Stir and add herbs.
- Bring to bubbling and simmer gently for about 15 minutes or until chicken is cooked through.
- Add spinach leaves to wilt.
- Check seasoning and serve with buttered baby potatoes.
Chestnut mushrooms 200g 79c
Baby Spinach 200g pack €1.29
Chicken fillets x 4 €6.00
Rosemary pack €1.19
Thyme pack €1.19
€10.46