The pandemic forced me home... it's been so brilliant being back

The pandemic in March 2020 forced me to come home and stay put and for that I’m very very grateful! I moved from London last year and it’s been so brilliant being back and getting to engage more with the music scene here.
I’ve recently been involved in the Fuaim series in UCC, playing with the legendary Vanbrugh, and over the next few weeks I’ve some lovely projects coming up. First I’ll be performing with Fionnuala Moynihan and Musici Ireland as part of the Mozart Festival at Triskel – such a gorgeous programme. This goes online on April 2 and 3. Next up is a concert with my ensemble, the Spero Quartet, recently formed with fellow Cork musicians Siun Milne and David Kenny, along with Canadian violinist Brigid Leman. We’re the first in a series of fantastic concerts organised by the National String Quartet Foundation, going live from the Triskel again on April 16. We’re all missing live gigs and audiences, but this is the next best thing before we can be reunited.
Yseult Cooper Stockdale will perform in the Mozart Festival at Triskel, Friday 2 and Saturday 3 April, and with the Spero Quartet on Friday 16 April. Tickets €10 from https://triskelartscentre.ie/