Cork man's search for new home features on TV show Goodbye House

A DIVORCED property consultant from Cork whose children have now flown the nest is seeking a new place to call home in the next episode of Goodbye House on RTÉ1 on Thursday at 8.30pm.

The series follows the fortunes of someone trying to discover a new property, who is helped by three of their friends on the journey.

Michael takes centre stage next week. When he moved to Cork from England in the late 1990s, the opportunity for him and his wife to build a house for them and their sons was a dream come true.

But now divorced and with his three sons now grown up and having left the home, Michael knows it’s time to sell up.

The trouble is, he is blinded by nostalgia, and is struggling to find somewhere that he can imagine himself living.

And it’s not just the memories holding him back; with €250,000 to spend, he’s also incredibly picky about the property he wants.

Stepping up to the challenge of finding him a new home is Michael’s oldest son George and youngest son William, along with close family friend, Jacqueline.

All three know exactly how fussy Michael can be, but they’re all confident they’ll be able to find him his perfect new home.

George pitches a three-bedroom bungalow close to the historic village of Glanworth. Offering generous accommodation and an outhouse with potential to be a home office, it could be a good fit for Michael.

William also opts for a bungalow, in a built-up residential suburb of Mitchelstown, while Jacqueline tries to deflect any sibling rivalry by offering up a more modern bungalow at the foot of the Galtee Mountains.

Will Michael discover the house of his dreams among their offerings… or feel more confused than ever?