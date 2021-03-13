Cork Indie fans share their musical passion on TV series

THE Indie music scene first emerged in Britain and Ireland in the 1980s, but flourished commercially in the early 1990s.

Of all the musical genres down the decades, this one arguably had the biggest impact in Cork, with bands like The Frank And Walters taking centre stage and enjoying success.

The Indie scene is revisited in the second episode of bilingual music series Mo Threibh (My Tribe on RTÉ1 on Monday at 7.30pm.)

It’s a scene that’s not easily defined, but incorporates guitar-based music, mostly independent record releases, and a DIY attitude.

In the episode, best friends from Cork, Michelle Keating and Loretto Barry, discuss the impact that seeing English band The Cure for the first time had on them.

They became passionate ‘Cureheads’ and were part of a growing alternative scene in Cork in the 1980s.

Meanwhile, out in the west of the county, Niamh Ní Shuilleabháin found herself attracted to Indie in the 1990s when she was searching for something other than the chart music on offer in her local Castletownbere nightclub.

She says that the genre allowed her to be playful with her style, but serious about her music.

Plus, Cork singer Elaine Malone says that in the past women in Indie weren’t given the recognition they deserved, but that’s all changing now.

The owner of Indie venue the Róisín Dubh in Galway city, Eoghan MacNamara, also known as Gugai, says he wanted to provide a space for original live music and to support the many amazing Irish bands making Indie music.

Cath Leahy, of young Dublin band The Magazine Club, recalls feeling like an outsider, until she found her Indie tribe.

Emma Ní Chearúil explains the feeling she gets from attending a gig or festival, and sharing that moment with like-minded people, is very special.

In Tallaght, Scott Bellew relishes the fact that many of his Indie heroes also come from working-class backgrounds and that the Indie DIY attitude helps him to keep working hard to take his band Emily7 to the top.

Each week, Mo Threibh, with narration by Peter Coonan, helps the viewer discover the passion, dedication and sense of belonging that their musical genre gives them.

Each episode is sound-tracked by the essential anthems of these scenes including songs by Run DMC, The Pixies, Underworld and Thin Lizzy.