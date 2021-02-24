First fruits of the year are here...

FEBRUARY, and spring has arrived! The month of the Grand Stretch... but when frosts, nips and even returning Beasts from the East remind us that we are not out of the wintery weather woods yet.
- Heat a heavy bottom frying pan over medium heat. Add butter, melt. Add olive oil, garlic and thyme, swirl together.
- Add mushrooms, stir to coat in buttery juices. Cook off all the moisture released from the mushrooms, cook down until they begin to caramelise. This can take up to 10 minutes.
- Add Madeira, cook for 2 more minutes. Season with salt and pepper and serve on freshly toasted sourdough.
- Pre-heat oven to 180 degrees Celsius, bake the pastry case.
- Saute mushrooms with butter, garlic and thyme until slightly browned and softened.
- In a jug, whisk together eggs, milk, cream, salt and pepper. Set aside.
- When the pastry is cooked, take out of the oven and fill with cooked mushrooms and chopped blanched chard. Pour over the egg mixture, place the baby leeks on top and crumble over goat cheese.
- Place back in the oven to bake for 40 minutes until golden on top and set. Remove the tart from the oven and allow it to stand for 10 minutes before slicing.
Blanch cauliflower in salted boiling water for 2 minutes, drain and rinse with cold water.
- Make the batter. Mix together remaining ingredients, except the oil. Reserve some coriander leaves for garnish.
- Drain and pat dry the cauliflower. Chop into smaller pieces and mix through batter.
- Into a deep saucepan, carefully heat the oil. Test heat by dropping a small drop of batter into the oil. If it bubbles, the oil is ready to fry with.
- Drop the batter, spoonful at a time, into the hot oil. The bhajis will puff up and turn golden brown.
- Turn over to brown all over. Remove from hot oil with a slotted spoon and place on kitchen paper to drain e
xcess oil. Each bhaji will take about 2 minutes to cook.
- Into a saucepan over a low heat, add orange juice and sugar. Stir until sugar is dissolved and juice is just warm.
- Squeeze out excess water from gelatine leaves, add to the warmed juice and stir until dissolved. Add Campari, stir, pour into serving glasses and refrigerate until set.