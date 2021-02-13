Wedding of the Week: We finally made it...

THEY had to rearrange their date four times due to Covid — but this couple finally got there in the end.

“Even with the restrictions in place and going from a wedding of 120 to 25, both of us wouldn’t change a thing.”

So said Niamh O’Higgins, from Montenotte, who wed Killian Twomey, from Carrigaline, where the couple now live.

They met in October, 2012, on a night out with friends, but it was when they met again at a CIT ball in March, 2013, that a spark was lit.

The couple had picked March 20, 2020 as their original wedding date, to coincide with their 7th anniversary of meeting. However, Covid restrictions saw them cancel their wedding date a further three more times until they were finally wed in a Civil Ceremony in Ballyseede Castle, Tralee, Kerry on December 20, 2020.

I THEE WED: They always knew they wanted to get wed in County Kerry as that is where they spent a lot of time together over the years, on holidays.

“I became very good at organising weddings for all sizes by the end of it all,” said Niamh.

“Everyone that couldn’t make it on the day were just so happy that we finally made it.”

The bride wore a dress and veil from Cinderella’s Closet, while her earrings and bag were from Rosie and Dott and her shoes were Jimmy Choo. Hair was by Tricia O’Sullivan and make-up by Sharon O’Sullivan. Killian’s suit and shoes were from Red Church on Drawbridge Street.

Romy McAuley from A Beautiful Ceremony was the celebrant and made it so personal.

BY THEIR SIDE: After rearranging the wedding many times, the couple said people were finally happy that they got their special day, even if the guest list was reduced from 120 to 25.

Niamh’s parents (Monika and Bill), Killian’s dad (Hilary), their four sisters and four brothers in law, Niamh’s uncle and all 11 nieces and nephews attended. The couple were delighted that Niamh’s youngest niece, Anna, who had a severe injury weeks before the wedding could make it on the day. Also in their thoughts was Killian’s mum Betty, who had passed away in November, 2019, after a short illness — but they knew she was with them every step of the way.

The reception was in Ballyseede Castle also. As a surprise, Crosshaven Coastguard did a guard of honour, as Killian is a member.

A SPECIAL DAY: The wedding was intimate, with just 25 guests, made up of close family.

The cake was from the amazing Deborah in Cakes By Deborah. While flowers were by TieTheKnotWeddings.

Fiona Kennedy sang at the ceremony and drinks reception, while Mark Heng kept everyone laughing with his caricatures.

The couple were determined too to have a first song, despite no live band — so they danced to A Thousand Years by Christina Perri.

SAYING I DO: The couple were wed in a civil ceremony at Ballyseede Castle in Tralee.

As to the most memorable thing about the day?

Niamh said: “Finally getting to say “I DO”. But honestly, everything. I don’t think we had ever smiled so much in our lives.”