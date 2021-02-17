We use song writing, spoken word/poetry, rap and hip-hop  to raise awareness around racism and social justice

Tell us about yourself:

I am Friday Junior Osemwekhae, the founder of Young Migrant F.L.O. (Figuring Life Out) Consultancy and Mentor at Cork Migrant Centre. I am a content creator, driven to enable and inspire the youth through Motivational Speeches, Poetry, Music, Films and YouTube videos.

With a Diploma in Lean Management, Bachelors in Science and Masters in Engineering, I draw from my academic and professional experiences to help contribute to all the social endeavours I participate in.

Where were you born?

Nigeria.

Where do you live?

Cork.

Family?

I have five siblings, all Nigerian, and I am married to my beautiful and amazing Filipino wife.

Best friend?

My brothers and sisters I found in Ireland come from different countries, Gilberto (Angola), Cliff (Kenya), Arnold (Congo), Fezeka (South Africa), Jolie (Cameroon), Momo (Sierra Leone), Bolo (Nigeria), Saah and Sia (Liberian Nigerian Twins).

Earliest childhood memory?

Winning my first soccer trophy.

Person you most admire?

My father in my family and Kanye West in regards to celebrities.

Person who most irritates you?

Myself when I am being lazy.

Who would you like to see as Minister for Finance and why?

Michael O’Leary because I know he will make sure the country makes money. At what cost? We will figure that out when we cross that bridge.

Where was your most memorable holiday?

Tokyo, Japan.

Favourite TV programme?

Person Of Interest.

Favourite radio show?

The Breakfast Club.

Your signature dish if cooking?

Jollof Rice.

Favourite restaurant?

Nandos.

Last book you read?

Hustle Harder, Hustle Smarter by Curtis ‘50 Cent’ Jackson

Best book you read?

Roll of Thunder Hear My Cry by Mildred D Taylor.

Last album/CD/download you bought?

My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy by Kanye West.

Favourite song?

Destiny by Burna Boy.

One person you would like to see in concert?

Fela Kuti.

Do you have a pet?

No.

Morning person or night owl?

Night Owl

Your proudest moment?

Whenever I make my parents smile.

Spendthrift or saver?

Big Saver.

Name one thing you would improve in your area in which you live?

Youth empowerment, by creating more visible means for the youth to grow in confidence as future citizens.

What makes you happy?

Whenever I am able to use my experiences to be of service to my community.

How would you like to be remembered?

As an inspiring and remarkable leader.

What else are you up to at the moment?

Engaging in youth-led community projects with the Cork Migrant Centre while also starting my own company called Young Migrant F.L.O. (Figuring Life Out), which I intend to use to serve my local communities here in Ireland and Nigeria.

Last week, the Cork Migrant Centre presented at Douglass Week. ‘Douglass’s 18th Century to 21st Century Cork’ showcased today’s inspired perspectives of Fredrick Douglass in Cork.

The perspectives were narrated through spoken words and songs with the recurring theme of ‘Transformative Change’ by Mentors and Young People from the Cork Migrant Centre.

The Mentors and Young People have been working on this project since October, 2020.

We hope that our creative baby steps will eventually become giant strides that will inspire others.

The focus at the Cork Migrant Centre is to educate and enable the youth we work with.

At the moment, we are working on an intergenerational mentorship project where we work with the youths. We use various methods to raise awareness around racism and social justice, these include; song writing, spoken word/poetry, rap and hip-hop.

Our work to develop an anti-racism toolkit made a perfect link between Nano Nagle and the Douglass Week team to promote education and social justice.

To introduce the concept of anti-racism in school as part of the Cork Migrant Centre Youth anti-racism tool kit, the story of Douglass has emerged as the perfect starting point for this discussion.