Cork house features on Home of the Year TV series

ONE of Ireland’s favourite lifestyle shows, Home Of The Year, is back for a seventh series — with a shake-up among the judges.

Joining old-hand Hugh Wallace for the new run starting on RTE1 on Tuesday at 8.30pm are Dublin duo Suzie McAdam and Amanda Bone. The trio will cast a critical eye over 21 of the island’s finest properties and decide on a winner to receive the Home of the Year title.

Hugh Wallace with the two new Home Of The Year judges, award-winning interior designer Suzie Mc Adam (right) and award-winning architect Amanda Bone.

Among the three properties in the first episode is a Cork house. David O’Brien built a modern and bespoke place for himself in the country near Ballygarvan, a modern take on a traditional barn, with help from his brother.

He worked with an architect to create a design that was unique, spacious and to his style.

David has been collecting vintage and antique furniture pieces for years and feels they have created interesting interiors in his home. One of the most unique design choices is the use of an 1800s piano as a kitchen island.

Judge Hugh Wallace.

New judges Suzie and Amanda will be keen to put their stamp n the series, as they replace interior designer Deirdre Whelan and architect Peter Crowley, who decided to take a break from television to concentrate on their family and work lives.

Suzie is an award winning interior designer whose eponymous design studio in Monkstown, Co. Dublin, has an impressive portfolio of projects from Dublin to London.

Her aim is to bring authenticity to each project, not only in the selection of furniture and lighting but in its use of a strong palette of materials and textures. “I’ve been a fan of the show for many years, so I’m super-excited to be a part of the judging team,” said Suzi.

Judge Suzie Mc Adam.

Award-winning architect Amanda worked in Paris, New York and Dublin prior to establishing Amanda Bone Architects in South Co. Dublin. She specialises in one off individual homes ranging from contemporary new builds to refurbishments of protected structures.

Amanda said: “Each year since the show began I’ve watched it with my mum, I’ve kept it from her that I’m a judge and I can’t wait to see her reaction!

“I was fascinated by how passionate people are about their homes and I was flabbergasted to discover the amount and type of work that the homeowners had carried out themselves.

Judge Amanda Bone.

Architect Hugh said: “Suzie and Amanda add a different dynamic to the series with their knowledge and experience.

“Since I started presenting the show I’ve seen almost 150 homes. Every door I open I’m just so surprised.”