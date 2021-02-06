Wedding of the Week: Dreams come true for Cork couple

AFTER 12 years together, this Midleton- based couple tied the knot recently in a beautiful ceremony surrounded by close family.

Lorna Hayes and Seamus Roche were wed on December 12, at the Holy Rosary church in Midleton, followed by their wedding reception at the Garryvoe Hotel.

THE LOOK OF LOVE: Lorna Hayes and Seamus Roche at The Holy Rosary Church in MIdleton where they were wed.

Lorna is from Midleton, where the couple now live, and Seamus is from Carrigtwohill. They first met as friends when they were teenagers.

They got engaged three years ago during a trip to Las Vegas for Lorna’s 30th birthday.

The bride sourced her dress and veil in Diamond Bridal.

Make-up was by Dawn Ryan (Glamour by Dawn) and hair by Amanda Gowers (Amethyst Hair by Amanda). The men’s suits were from Morley’s.

LOOKING TO THE FUTURE: The couple were married on December 12, followed by reception at the Garryvoe Hotel.

Lorna said: “Any jewellery I wore were gifts given to me by my parents and parents in law... I also wore a bracelet that belonged to my grandad who passed away suddenly this year.”

Guests had to be restricted due to Covid.

Lorna explained: “As we had to cut our wedding numbers down from 300 to 25, all guests were key family members or friends! Being able to have my Nan there at my wedding was very special to me.”

A SMALLER GATHERING: The couple had to reduce numbers due to Covid but were delighted to have close family present for their special day.

Bridesmaids were Zoe Lynch and Michelle Naughnane, and two groomsmen, Ross Mulrey and Stephen Cull.

Page boys were Seamus’s nephews Aaron, Ryan and Sean, and flower girls were Seamus’s niece Elise and Lorna’s niece Autumn.

STUNNING VISTA: The couple with their bridal party, with Ballycotton Lighthouse in the background.

Lorna said: “Wedding singer Kate Duffy was absolutely brilliant — everyone commented on how amazing and beautiful she sounded in the church.”

The reception was hosted in Garryvoe Hotel. The cake was made by the Baker Boy, cars were provided by Midleton Motors.

A special mention was given by the couple to videographer Vitaliy Makhno from VectorPM films, who was so lovely to deal with, and florist Ann Cull.

Their first song from their Spotify list (as band and DJ were not allowed) was Gabrielle’s Dreams.

SEALED WITH A KISS: The couple visited the Kindred Spirits memorial in Midleton to take some special photographs.

As to the most memorable thing about the day?

The couple said: “Being able to spend it with our closest family and friends. Both of our families have had a very tough year so it was nice to end it in a positive way.

"It was a very stressful year to be getting married... but we’re so happy we went ahead and we still had a great weekend! No one will forget the year we got married anyway!”