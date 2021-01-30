Wedding of the Week: Movies and music marked our special day

MOVIES and music were a big theme for this couple when they said their vows at the Triskel Arts Centre.

Fiona O’Donovan, of Ballincollig, and Fergal Condon, from Waterfall, who live in Cork city, were wed last September.

THE WEDDING PARTY: Groom Fergal and bride Fiona with best man Ronan and bridesmaid Liz.

The couple first met on Plenty of Fish and enjoyed their first date at the Sextant pub. They got engaged at Fiona’s family home in 2018.

They were due to wed on April 17, 2020, but that had to be postponed, due to Covid. The only date that both their venues had free was September 25 — also Fiona’s birthday.

“We thought it was more than luck or coincidence. Both our fathers are sadly passed away and we know they were looking down on us,” the couple said.

PLAYING A SPECIAL PART: Bride Fiona with her sister Liza and nieces Aoibhinn and Caoimhe, who were flower girls.

They picked the Triskel as it holds lots of memories. They said: “We love watching classic movies there. The Triskel also hosts live music which means they have a great sound system. Which was important as music played a big part of our day.”

The civil ceremony included a mix of The Beatles, Bob Dylan and classic scores from movies such as Lord of the Rings, Tim Burton movies and even the Jurassic Park theme song.

BY THEIR SIDE: Groom Fergal Condon and bride Fiona O’Donovan with their mothers, Marie and Nancy. Pictures: Ger Kelliher

The bride wore a tea-length, swing type wedding dress from Vows in Blarney.

Hair was by Caroline of Caroline’s Hair Salon in Macroom and make-up by Naoise Galvin. Fergal and his brother, Ronan (best man) got their suits from Red Church, Cork.

Due to restrictions, the ceremony was just close family only. Fiona’s brother Noel read a chorus from the Tom Waits song Take It With Me and Fergal’s sister Michelle read a piece from Leonard Cohen’s Dance Me To The End Of Love.

A DAY TO CELEBRATE WITH FAMILY: Fiona with her family, sister Liz, mum Nancy, groom Fergal and Fiona’s brother Noel.

“During exchanging rings, the Lord of the Rings song Concerning Hobbits was playing and just all felt like a dream,” said Fiona.

The bridal party included Fiona’s mum Nancy who gave her away, sister Liz as bridesmaid and Liz’s two daughters Aoibhinn and Caoimhe as flower girls. Fergal’s best man was his brother Ronan.

The couple thanked the registrar Rena and Triskel wedding coordinator, Gillian, as well as staff at the Clayton SilverSprings, where they had their reception.

BE OUR GUEST: The bride and groom with family members who attended their intimate wedding in the Triskel, followed by a reception in the Clayton SilverSprings.

The cake was by Trace of Cakes inspired by the movie, Nightmare before Christmas. The car was from Vintage Wedding Car Hire. The bouquets were by Mary McCarthy.

The couple had their wedding reception at the Clayton SilverSprings.

Fergal’s mum, Marie, made a stunning flower arrangement for the Triskel. Cork Mobile DJs provided the music and their first dance was Time In A Bottle by Jim Croce, followed up by Somebody To Love by the Blues Brothers.