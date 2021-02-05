I moved to Cork when I was 18 to attend UCC and absolutely fell in love with the city and the people.
After leaving UCC, I studied Beauty Therapy and managed to land a job as manager of a city centre laser hair removal clinic, where I stayed for four years until I met a lovely Cork man and decided to travel the world.
We lived in Toronto for a year and Australia for two years, where I worked in several different roles in Beauty Business Development, before moving home to Ireland to settle. I qualified as a teacher last year and set up my own business in June.
I recognised there was massive need in the Hair and Beauty Industry for Business Guidance and Social Media Marketing Workshops, so I decided to set up a training and resource hub for Hair and Beauty professionals called “The Beauty Business Society”.
The business has gone from strength to strength and I feel very fortunate to have met some incredibly inspiring women over the last nine months.
Women who have struggled to pay their rent while their businesses were shut for over six months but have managed to pull through and put on a brave face doing so. Women whose resilience and adaptability I am in absolute awe of. We have built a little community of supportive female entrepreneurs who cheer each other on at every opportunity and I am so proud of it.
I absolutely love Naturally Nourished on Penrose Dock and Good Day Deli in Nano Nagle Place for lunch.
For dinner you can’t beat Eco’s in Douglas or for a special meal, Cask on MacCurtain Street for their exquisite food and cocktails.
