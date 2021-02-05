Tell us a little bit about yourself:

I’m a Clare woman at heart, having grown up on a beautiful farm in Clarecastle with my family of seven.

I moved to Cork when I was 18 to attend UCC and absolutely fell in love with the city and the people.

After leaving UCC, I studied Beauty Therapy and managed to land a job as manager of a city centre laser hair removal clinic, where I stayed for four years until I met a lovely Cork man and decided to travel the world.

We lived in Toronto for a year and Australia for two years, where I worked in several different roles in Beauty Business Development, before moving home to Ireland to settle. I qualified as a teacher last year and set up my own business in June.

I recognised there was massive need in the Hair and Beauty Industry for Business Guidance and Social Media Marketing Workshops, so I decided to set up a training and resource hub for Hair and Beauty professionals called “The Beauty Business Society”.

The business has gone from strength to strength and I feel very fortunate to have met some incredibly inspiring women over the last nine months.

Women who have struggled to pay their rent while their businesses were shut for over six months but have managed to pull through and put on a brave face doing so. Women whose resilience and adaptability I am in absolute awe of. We have built a little community of supportive female entrepreneurs who cheer each other on at every opportunity and I am so proud of it.

What is your ideal way to spend a Friday night?

Pre-Covid we used to host boardgame nights for our friends and family on Fridays (we are board game fanatics in our house!) Post-pandemic I’ll be spending the first few Fridays eating and drinking out! We will have had enough of being indoors then.

Lie ins or up with the lark.. which is it for you?

I never sleep-in, it’s rare that I’m asleep past 8am, even on weekends. I also find on the rare occasion I sleep in, I’m less productive and have less energy. I have my routine: I get up at 7.45am, shower, have breakfast and walk my gorgeous dog, Burleigh the Bernweiller, then get stuck into work for the day.

Kate Lynch founder of The Beauty Business Society

Does work creep into your weekend at all?

Regrettably so! I try not to book any appointments or coaching sessions in at the weekend but there is always something that needs to be done, usually admin, correspondence, and invoices. But one of my resolutions is to try and reduce the hours I’m working to have more free time to enjoy time with my friends and family.

If money was no object where would you head to on a weekend city break? And who would you bring with you?

My partner Seán and I would head back to Brisbane where we lived for two years to see all our friends.

Closer to home, is there some place you like to head to recharge the batteries?

A beach in West Clare called Spanish Point where I spent all my childhood summers. Our grandparents (who have since passed) have a mobile home there and it has a special place in my heart! Also locally in Cork, Nohoval Cove is just stunning.

Do you like to catch up with family/friends at the weekend?

I try to! It’s quite difficult at the moment as we can’t meet in person, but I’ll always shoot a text or give them a quick call...it puts me in such a good mood for the day! 2020/21 has taught me the importance of human connection. I can’t wait to be able to hug my family again.

Do you get to indulge any hobbies? Even as a spectator?

Graphic design is my hobby. I am lucky enough to also get paid to create beautiful graphics for clients. I also love to write; I recently launched an eBook to help small businesses with their online branding.

Entertain or be entertained? If it’s the latter do you have a signature dish?

Entertain! I’m a vegetarian so I feel like a nuisance when we go to a friend’s house for dinner.

We have so many places to eat out in Cork - where are your go to spots for coffee/ lunch/ special meal?

So many amazing cafes and restaurants in Cork! My favourite coffee spots are Rant in St Lukes and Cork Coffee Roasters.

I absolutely love Naturally Nourished on Penrose Dock and Good Day Deli in Nano Nagle Place for lunch.

For dinner you can’t beat Eco’s in Douglas or for a special meal, Cask on MacCurtain Street for their exquisite food and cocktails.

Sunday night comes around too fast.. how do you normally spend it?

I like to strike a balance between relaxation and getting organised for the week ahead. I like to map out my week ahead and journal on Sunday evenings. Also, binge-watching Succession has been a Sunday staple for the past few weeks.

What time does your alarm clock go off on Monday morning?

7.45am, ready for the week ahead.

