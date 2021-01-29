My Weekend: So many gorgeous spots — beauty of living in West Cork

With so many missing the chance to share songs and stories, West Cork Music has announced Resound, a programme of original music by locally based artists. Filmed in Bantry House over four days in early December, the performances will be available on westcorkmusic.ie/ resound and social media, every Monday and Friday.
West Cork Music’s Clodagh Whelan says: “I think everyone this year has felt the void, not being able to connect with people, sit around and share songs and stories. Resound attempts in some small way to hold that space, to reassure that this is a temporary situation — that we’re still here, behind the mask, beyond the closed door and that we will be back together soon.
"The creation and sharing of music is so very much at the core of our culture and society and is particularly so here in Bantry.”
Musicians who participated in Resound include Bean Dolan, Irene Dunne, Dolce Ross Keogh, Alan Brooks, Aoife Doolan, Brendan Connolly, Alan Mahn, Stuart Wilde, Beth Cummins, Bear Bojak (Chris McDonald, Gemma Greany, Gráinne McCarthy; Joe Bracken), Frank Wieler, Polly Barrett and Eoghan O’Keefe.
West Cork Music is generously supported by the Arts Council of Ireland, Failte Ireland and Cork County Council.