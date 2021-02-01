Recipe: Spice up your life — with gluten-free tofu and noodles

WHEN a close member of the family discovers they are seriously gluten intolerant, it’s time to change the cooking habits in the kitchen.
2 tbsp Korean red pepper paste
2 cloves garlic, peeled and crushed
1 finger fresh rootginger, grated
Pinch of dried red chilli flakes (optional - for extra spicy)
1 tsp rice wine vinegar or white wine vinegar
2 tsp sesame oil
350g organic tofu
1 bunch scallions, trimmed and chopped
300g rice noodles
125g fresh beansprouts (or use canned drained beansprouts)
2 -3 tbsp kimchi to taste
Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper
Gluten free soy sauce for seasoning (optional)
- Mix the pepper paste with garlic, ginger, chilli flakes and, rice wine vinegar and sesame oil in a bowl. Reserve.
- Drain and press the tofu between paper towels to squeeze out any moisture. Cut into cubes.
- Pour in the stock and bring to bubbling. Stir in the pepper paste mix and scallions.
- Add noodles, tofu, beansprouts and kimchi.
- Bring back to simmering and cook for a few moments till rice noodles are tender and everything is heated through.
- Season with salt and freshly ground black pepper and a dash of gluten-free soy sauce if desired.
- Serve immediately in four bowls.