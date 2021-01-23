Wedding of the Week: It was so magical and perfect

“BEING surrounded by so many loved ones for the whole day was magical, especially after the year we have all had.”

So said bride Marion O’Driscoll, who wed Stephen O’Donovan on New Year’s Day.

SOON TO BE MRS: Marion O’Driscoll walking down the aisle on her wedding day at Star of the Sea Church in Ballycotton, County Cork.

Marion, a nurse at CUH. a passionate home chef and shopper, is from Leap, while groom, Stephen, an excavator operator at O’Donovan plant hire, is from Clonakilty and is a lifetime member of the Anfield army and Phil Taylor fan clubs. The pair now live in Clonakilty.

SAYING THEIR VOWS: Marion O’Driscoll and Stephen O’Donovan at The Sea Church in Ballycotton. Pictures: Dominic Dunne

They first met through mutual friends in Reardens, Cork, on St Valentine’s Day. They met again through the same friends the next Valentine’s Day in The Venue in their home town of Clonakilty... and the rest is history.

Stephen proposed in the Holy land at the Sea of Gallilee in Israel at sunset.

A BRIGHT START TO 2021: Marion O’Driscoll and Stephen O’Donovan who live in Clonakilty were wed on New Year’s Day. Pictures: Dominic Dunne

Marion said: “We were making our way home after a two year stint in Australia. He proposed with a small wooden ring, purchased at the site of Jesus’ burial tomb. The ring had two hearts on it and said Shalom which means blessing.

"Jesus picked his apostles there and Stephen picked a wife. It was a total surprise and the easiest yes ever!”

They were married on New Year’s Day at the Star of The Sea Church in Ballycotton — which Marion described as “the most breath-taking building I have ever seen”.

A STUNNING VISTA: The wedding was magical and perfect, the couple said.

The bride got her dress in Vows in Blarney, while her Ruby shoe shoes were from Fiona’s in Skibbereen. The men were suited and booted by Eoin at Red Church — who Marion said took a last minute phone call for alterations of tight fitting trousers after the Christmas dinner!

In attendance were parents, brothers, sisters, godparents, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, in laws, and friends.

MEMORABLE DAY: The couple had their wedding reception with family and friends at the Garryvoe Hotel and were full of praise for the staff on the day.

“We were without many people, including brothers, sister, grandparents, but they were very present in our thoughts and hearts on the day,” said Marion.

Stephen is an avid Liverpool fan and the page boy rolled his walker down the aisle with the sign ‘You’ll never walk alone’ on it, which was a nice opener to the day.

IN STEP: They were not allowed live music, but played a Spotify list and their first dance was to Phil Collins’ ‘Two Hearts’ as they are both big fans.

All the family got involved - between decorating the church, readings, prayers, minister of the Eucharist which made the whole occasion very personal for the couple.

The reception was at the Garryvoe Hotel in Ballycotton.

“It was so magical and perfect,” said Marion.

The cake was by the Baker Boy and the wedding car was a white vintage 1952 Triumph driven by Christy Buckley. They were not allowed live entertainment, so had a Spotify list and their first dance was to Two Hearts by Phil Collins.