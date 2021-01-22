My Weekend: I've lots of hobbies... probably too many

I grew up in Ovens and was schooled locally in the National School, a small school where everyone knew your name.
Safe to say, it was a bit of a shock going from this to a school like Coláiste Choilm where you were one of 250+ innocent souls starting first year. Nevertheless, I loved it there.
I was particularly committed to soccer. Having played underage with Lakewood, I was lucky enough to get a chance to captain my county and my country at under-age level.
In my mid teens, I got the opportunity to play with some premier league clubs like Man City, Stoke, and Sunderland to name a few, but alas, my boyhood dream of becoming a professional footballer became less of a fixation as I matured and started to focus more on my studies and socialising.
I went on to study electrical and electronic engineering in UCC, following my love of maths and physics. Having received a soccer scholarship and being in a very demanding course, there wasn’t a great deal of time left for much else outside of the course and socialising.
I subsequently graduated in 2017.
An amazing period to grow and mature.
Post graduation, I knew I wasn’t ready to take on the real world just yet! Instead I took a year out, bought a backpack and a one way ticket to Asia, copying both of my older brothers in the process.
Luckily, for my mum’s mental well-being more than anything, I was accompanied by my best friends on our 10-month trip across Asia, New Zealand and South America. After a lifetime of hostels, flights, and alcohol, I returned home to start a business with my fellow backpacker, Nathan Mayes.
We came up with the concept for Yooni, a career guidance platform that uses technology to help students find their dream college course, and two years later we have students from every county in Ireland using the platform. Thankfully it is moving in the right direction and we have big hopes for the company.
In light of Covid, I set up another venture, Grade Academy, which provides tuition to Leaving Cert students in the form of concise exam driven revision courses all available online and on demand. Since its launch in September, Grade Academy has been well received from students across the country and it’s exciting to see where it might lead.