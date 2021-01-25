How to raise a glass to Vegan tipples

Domaine Horgelus Sauvignon Blanc / Colombard (€12.40) or Merlot / Tannat (€12.95) Delicious, fruity and easy-drinking wines from Gascogne in the south of France.
Neleman Verdil / Viognier or Tempranillo / Monastrell (€14) From organic farmer Dereck Neleman in Spain. Also carbon neutral thanks to abundant tree planting, and very cool wines!
Chateau Sainte Marie Bordeaux white (€15.50) or red (€15.95) An excellent Bordeaux pair from the Dupuch family-owned vineyard, a pure treat - at January friendly prices!
Ciu Ciu Merlettaie (€16.50) An interesting local grape, Pecorino, gives us great texture and tingly freshness in this gorgeous organic wine from Marche in Italy.
Chateau la Baronne Les Lanes (€17.45) Organic, Biodynamic and natural, this blend of Carignan and Grenache from Corbieres, made by husband-and-wife team Anne and Jean Lignieres, has become a from favourite with Wine Shed viewers.
1. Place oats into a blender with 2 cups of filtered water. Blend at high speed for between 30- 60 seconds. Only blend for a short time as the liquid needs to stay cold, otherwise it will become viscous.
2. Place a piece of muslin or a fine sieve over a bowl and pour in the blended oats to drain completely. When all the liquid has drained through, the Oat Milk is ready to use and will keep for 3-4 days in a bottle or other sterilised air-tight container in the fridge.
3. Discard the oat pulp or make crackers from it (just spread over a greased proof baking tray and cook in the oven till crispy).
