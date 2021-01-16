Wedding of the Week: We ended 2020 as Mr and Mrs

THIS couple started last year bringing a new life into the world and ended it by becoming Mr and Mrs.

Jennifer Severn is from Cork, while Sheamus Gee is from Zimbabwe — but moved here when he was 11. The couple met in their late teens on a night out in Cork and instantly connected.

LOOKING TO A BRIGHT FUTURE: Jennifer Severn and Sheamus Gee, who live in West Cork, were wed at Blackrock Castle in December. Pictures: Dermot Sullivan

They were engaged on the beach down in Ringaskiddy in May, 2019. Shortly afterwards Jennifer found out she was pregnant.

“We were overjoyed as we had lost a baby In late 2018. We decided to buy our forever home that year and we now live in Dunmanway, West Cork,” she said.

FOLLOWING IN THEIR FOOTSTEPS: The happy couple wanted to wed at Blackrock Castle as that is where Jennifer’s parents had their wedding reception, more than 30 years ago.

In January, 2020, they welcomed their handsome baby boy, Shay, into the world.

They only decided to get married last August and picked December 18 as their date.

“Blackrock Castle was the only venue I wanted to get married in as my parents had their wedding reception there more than 30 years ago,” said Jennifer.

With three months to organise the wedding, she booked her photographer, Dermot Sullivan immediately, sourced her dress in Memories bridal boutique in Cork city, while the suits were from Simply Suits on the Kinsale Road Roundabout.

RAISING A GLASS: Due to Covid-19 restrictions they could only have 15 guests in the ceremony and 25 at the meal afterwards.

The cake was bought from Healys bakery in Blackpool — three tiers of deliciousness. Flowers were from Floral creations in Dunmanway.

SAYING I DO: Guests clapped and blew bubbles when the happy couple emerged from the civil ceremony.

Majella from NOVA hair in Dunmanway did hair on the day, while Molly, a.k.a mollydollymua, did make up.

Just 15 people were allowed at the wedding ceremony in the castle, and 25 guests at the reception afterwards.

Jennifer’s sisters Katie and Jessica were bridesmaids and Sheamus had his brother Tyrone and best friend Mark as groomsmen.

“ As we walked out a few friends and all our siblings’ partners greeted us by cheering and blowing bubbles — it was perfect,” said Jennifer.

The 25 guests then sat down in Castle café for dinner.

“Everyone was in good spirits and it was clear they were all enjoying a couple of hours of the old normal we all took for granted.

“We ended our wedding by going outside and playing our first dance song, Loving You, by Paolo Nutini, in the courtyard and we danced there by the Christmas tree. It was the perfect end to our perfect day.”

THEIR FIRST DANCE: Jennifer Severn and Sheamus Gee had their first dance on the courtyard, under the Christmas tree at Blackrock Castle.

The couple want to give a special mention to her parents, Malcolm and Ann Severn, who moved to Dunmanway and have been so supportive. Also a special mention to Sheamus’s mother, Sue Gee for having the strength and courage to move to Ireland after the death of Sheamus’s Father (Robert Gee), with their six children and start a new life — otherwise the couple would never have met.

“I will be forever grateful to her for making that decision because without her bravery myself and Sheamus would never have met,” said Jennifer.