Sassy pasta dish that can be on the plate in no time

LIKE everyone who shops for Christmas food, I always get a few bits extra ‘just in case’. This year, even though visitors to the house were vastly reduced for everyone, I still ended up buying food items I didn’t use.
Tagliatelle with Roquefort and Walnuts
Ingredients (Serves 4) 400g tagliatelle nests Extra virgin olive oil 2 cloves garlic, peeled and crushed 150g walnut pieces, chopped 2 tsp fresh thyme leaves Few sage leaves, finely shredded 100g Roquefort or Crozier Blue cheese, crumbled, plus extra to taste for finishing Method:
Cook tagliatelle in a large pan of boiling slightly salted water with a dash of olive oil added, till its just al dente.
While pasta is cooking, heat a good splash of extra virgin olive oil in a pan and add garlicand walnuts.
Cook very gently over low heat till the walnuts are just lightly brown, stirring. Add herbs and season. Remove from heat and reserve.
When the pasta is ready, drain well. Return to pan.
Add cheese to walnut mix and pour over the hot pasta.
Toss with two forks to coat the pasta in the sauce.
Spoon into warmed bowls and scatter over some extra crumbled Roquefort to finish.
Winter Fruit Parcels
Ingredients 4 clementines 2 ripe pomegranates 2 tbsp semi-dried apricots, snipped (optional) 4 tsp almond butter Chopped pistachios for serving (optional) Methods:
Peel and segment the clementines.
Halve pomegranate and scoop seeds from each half into a bowl.
Cut four squares of paper large enough to hold a portion of fruit each and enclose.
Divide clementines, pomegranate and semi dried apricots if using between the paper squares.
Add knob of nut butter to each one and squeeze over the juice of half an orange.
Gather the edges of the parcel together and fold to enclose.
Place on a baking sheet and bake in a pre-heated oven, Gas 4 350F 180C for 15 minutes or until the fruit is tender.
Pop parcels onto four plates and carefully open each one a little at the top to allow steam to escape before serving.
Serve with pistachio nuts for scattering. Natural yogurt is a good accompaniment.
TAGLIATELLE RECEIPT
Tagliatelle 400g pack €1.15 Walnut pieces 2x100g packs €1.70 Roquefort cheese 150g €4.90 Thyme pack €1.19 Sage pack €1.19
Total: €10.13
WINTER FRUIT PARCELS
Organic Clementines 500g €1.99 Pomegrante x 2 pcs €1.78 Almond butter 170g €4.79 Oranges x 4 pack €1.69
Total: €10.25
GRAND TOTAL: €20.38