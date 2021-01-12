Tue, 12 Jan, 2021 - 11:15

Recipe: Spicy fish dish will hit the spot for a January treat

Di Curtin shares her recipe for Coconut Salmon and Mussels
Di Curtin’s Coconut Salmon and Mussels dish.

Di Curtin

NEW year, new you. How many people put this as No.1 on their New Year’s resolution list?

As the clock strikes midnight and the old year ends, we all have things we want to achieve in the bright new dawn. This year, more than ever, many of us vowed to keep in closer touch with absent relatives as the No.1 resolution. Covid has taught us many ways to keep in touch with those we love but cannot meet, whether it’s on Zoom, Whatsapp or Facetime — or with a good old fashioned phone call!

We’ve all realised life is short, none more so than those who have lost loved ones in this pandemic.

That being said, lifestyle changes are usually the most popular resolutions people make with the dawn of every new year. Getting fit and eating healthily are high on the list after all the overindulgence of Christmas.

So this weekend, I’m introducing a little seafood into the diet with a fabulously tasty but simple Asian-inspired dish. It looks worthy of being served in a restaurant, but takes only a short time to make.

Fish should be included in the diet at least a couple of times a week, more if possible. This is a good way to start that habit.

I’ve used fresh salmon fillet with Irish mussels. Don’t panic about the mussels, because I’ve used the freshly pre-cooked and vacuumed mussels available in every supermarket. These take the hassle out of preparation. They are already cleaned and cooked so you’re only reheating them in the sauce.

Coconut Salmon and Mussels

Ingredients (Serves 4)

1 large leek, trimmed, rinsed and finely sliced 

1 fat finger fresh rootginger, grated 

2 cloves garlic, peeled and crushed 

1 tsp mild Thai yellow curry paste 

100g green beans, topped, tailed and chopped 

400 mls can coconut milk 

Few drops Thai fish sauce (optional) 

4 x skinless salmon fillet portions 

450g pack cooked Irish mussels in natural juice 

Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper 

Squeeze fresh lime juice 

Method:

  • Heat oil and fry leeks, ginger and garlic over medium heat till soft but not browned.
  • Stir in the curry paste and cook for a minute.
  • Add green beans and pour over coconut milk. Half fill empty can with cold water, stir to incorporate any creamy bits still clinging to inside of can, then pour into pan.
  • Add fish sauce. Bring to bubbling, cover and simmer for 5 minutes.
  • Add salmon portions to the pan and cover again. Gently simmer for two minutes till salmon begins to cook.
  • Add mussels and their juices and cover again.
  • Simmer gently for about 6 minutes, or until the salmon is cooked through and the mussels are thoroughly heated.
  • Season and add lime juice and dill if using.
  • Serve with fluffy basmati or Thai Jasmine rice.

