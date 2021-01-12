Recipe: Spicy fish dish will hit the spot for a January treat

NEW year, new you. How many people put this as No.1 on their New Year’s resolution list?
1 large leek, trimmed, rinsed and finely sliced
1 fat finger fresh rootginger, grated
2 cloves garlic, peeled and crushed
1 tsp mild Thai yellow curry paste
100g green beans, topped, tailed and chopped
400 mls can coconut milk
Few drops Thai fish sauce (optional)
4 x skinless salmon fillet portions
450g pack cooked Irish mussels in natural juice
Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper
Squeeze fresh lime juice
- Heat oil and fry leeks, ginger and garlic over medium heat till soft but not browned.
- Stir in the curry paste and cook for a minute.
- Add green beans and pour over coconut milk. Half fill empty can with cold water, stir to incorporate any creamy bits still clinging to inside of can, then pour into pan.
- Add fish sauce. Bring to bubbling, cover and simmer for 5 minutes.
- Add salmon portions to the pan and cover again. Gently simmer for two minutes till salmon begins to cook.
- Add mussels and their juices and cover again.
- Simmer gently for about 6 minutes, or until the salmon is cooked through and the mussels are thoroughly heated.
- Season and add lime juice and dill if using.
- Serve with fluffy basmati or Thai Jasmine rice.
