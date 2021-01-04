Recipe: A meat-free veggie feast

HAPPY New Year everyone! There can’t be many of us who are not glad to see the back of 2020. Here’s hoping 2021 will bring better days as spring begins to approach.

We’ve still a long way to go to that though. So I guess there’s not much else for it but to stay at home where possible and eat some more food!

In most households, Christmas feasting is usually based around meat, meat and more meat. But by now, every last shred of turkey and ham has been scoffed for another year, so it’s time to let the veggies shine.

My menu this week features an extremely tasty vegetable based Moussaka. Generally, this Greek speciality is made with minced lamb in a rich and fragrantly spicy tomato sauce, layered with aubergines and finished with a creamy cheese and yogurt topping which gets golden and bubbling in the oven.

For a change, I’m swapping the meat for a mix of courgette and mushrooms, still spiced with typical moussaka spices, but a lot lighter to eat. Even the most avid meat eater won’t miss the meat in this dish, it’s big on taste and texture, as well as sustaining and satisfying. Makes a great start to introducing more veggie based dishes into the diet for 2021.

AUBERGINE, COURGETTE AND MUSHROOM MOUSSAKA

Ingredients (Serves 4)

2 tbsp Extra virgin olive oil, plus extra for frying

1 largish onion, peeled and finely chopped

2 fat cloves, garlic, peeled and crushed

1 large courgette, in small chunks

500g mixed mushrooms (Portobello and Chestnut are good)

½ tsp each ground cumin

1 tsp ground coriander

2 x 400g cans chopped tomatoes

150mls vegetable stock

Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper

1 tsp dried oregano

Few sprigs fresh thyme, leaves chopped

2 largish aubergines, sliced

3 tbsp thick Greek Yogurt

2 fresh free range eggs

25g Feta cheese, crumbled

25g mature cheddar, grated

Method: