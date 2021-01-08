My Weekend: I get shocked how kind people can be here in Ireland

TELL us a little bit about yourself:

My name is Joice Silva, I’m a 25-year- old Brazilian who has been living here in Ireland for one year and nine months.

I came to Ireland to study English and I chose Cork because I absolutely love small cities. I think in general people are nicer, you can get anywhere walking, everything is closer, you barely need to get on public transport, and that delights me.

When I arrived here last year, by myself, everything was new: new language, new home, new friends; I needed to build my life again, learn how to speak and how to fit in a new culture. It was so scary, but after one week here, when I started to meet some people, I said to myself “you don’t need to fear anything, sure thing if you need something there will be someone to help you” and after that I stopped fearing the worst.

Joice Silva Picture: Glenn Norwood (@glennnorwood)

Sometimes I get shocked how kind people can be here in Ireland, I’m so proud of my choice to move here and I’m proud of living here.

With regards to work, I’m a pastry chef. I went to cookery college in Brazil a few years ago. After that, I went to France to do an internship and worked there as an intern for about seven months — five months in a hotel in Provence and two months in a restaurant in Alsace. Afterwards I went back to Brazil, worked there for about one year and three months and then decided to come to Ireland to study and of course do some work as well.

My priority here is to study and learn English. I’ve been working as a chef here since I arrived.

I’m working as a model as well, I decided to take this on as a hobby, so usually in my free time I’m working as a model. That’s the main reason why my friends are always calling me a workaholic, always on the move, always doing something, but that’s what I am, I think this is my strongest personality trait, working hard to achieve my goals.

What is your ideal way to spend a Friday night?

Usually I’m working over the weekend, but when I’m off on those days I really enjoy to cook with my friends, drink wine, have some conversation, and if I go out instead of cooking, I prefer to go for drinks.

Lie-ins or up with the lark.. which is it for you?

I’m up with the lark, no doubt, even when I want/deserve to stay a little bit more in bed. I always wake up early, if I stay in bed I feel like that I’m wasting my time, so I’m always doing something — studying, working, going to the gym and sometimes working as a model as well. I’m always on the move. My friends are always saying “Joice I’m getting tired just watching your Instagram stories, you never stop, you’re always doing something”.

Does work creep into your weekend at all?

As I mentioned, I’m a pastry chef, that’s the main reason for why I almost have no social life, but the most important thing, besides it, is I love my job, and that’s the most important thing. I can handle it.

If money was no object where would you head to on a weekend city break? And who would you bring with you?

There is one place here in Ireland called Finn Lough, the place is located in Fermanagh, it’s unreal, it would be great to go there to switch off for a while.

Joice Silva. Picture: Eddie Hennessy

Closer to home, is there some place you like to head to recharge the batteries?

My two favourite spots here in Cork are The Marina and Lee Fields; those ones are my favorite parks here in Cork, perfect for a long and enjoyable walk. I go there during the lockdown, in my spare my time, take in some fresh air and enjoy the view. Both are really beautiful.

Do you like to catch up with family/friends at the weekend?

I absolutely love this, that’s my favourite thing to do when I’m off, spending time with my friends, for a short trip to the beach, visiting another county, cooking together, going for drinks, or grabbing a coffee.

Do you get to indulge any hobbies? Even as a spectator?

Being a model, that’s my favourite hobby. I started when I was in Brazil, but I’ve been doing way better since I arrived here in Ireland. I’ve signed with two agencies, one in Dublin and another one in Belfast.

Entertain or be entertained? If it’s the latter do you have a signature dish?

Both, when I’m with my non-chef friends, I usually cook for them, I don’t have a favourite dish to cook but I have a favourite kind of food, and it is Italian. However when I’m with my chef friends they are usually cooking for me, rarely I’m cooking with them.

Joice Silva. Picture: Eddie Hennessy

We have so many places to eat out in Cork — where are your go to spots for coffee/ lunch/ special meal?

I have a few places that I really love here in Cork, and there are some that I would love to go to.

I love coffee, so I’m really picky with it. My favorite places here in Cork are Lab82, Soma, Green Frog and last but not least 51 Corkmarket.

I rarely go out for lunch.

Special meal, I had a great experience in Goldie, I went there for dinner, it was fabulous. I also went to Montenotte Hotel with my friends, the view at night is unbelievable and it is so cozy. For fine dining Greenes for sure, one of the most iconic restaurants in Cork. For good drinks and a charming place, Cask.

There are a few places that I want to go to visit, I’ve heard good things about Good Day Deli and of course Sophie’s as well.

Sunday night comes around too fast.. how do you normally spend it?

Usually working and after work sometimes I go for one glass of wine with my co-workers, but rarely we do that. In a situation where I am off I would go to a good spot for dinner with my friends, or even just cook at home and watch a movie.

What time does your alarm clock go off on Monday morning?

Being a student, I’m up at 6:40. I need to be at school for 8am. But on holidays I would say I’m up at 8am.

