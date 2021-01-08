My Weekend: I get shocked how kind people can be here in Ireland

I came to Ireland to study English and I chose Cork because I absolutely love small cities. I think in general people are nicer, you can get anywhere walking, everything is closer, you barely need to get on public transport, and that delights me.
When I arrived here last year, by myself, everything was new: new language, new home, new friends; I needed to build my life again, learn how to speak and how to fit in a new culture. It was so scary, but after one week here, when I started to meet some people, I said to myself “you don’t need to fear anything, sure thing if you need something there will be someone to help you” and after that I stopped fearing the worst.
Sometimes I get shocked how kind people can be here in Ireland, I’m so proud of my choice to move here and I’m proud of living here.
With regards to work, I’m a pastry chef. I went to cookery college in Brazil a few years ago. After that, I went to France to do an internship and worked there as an intern for about seven months — five months in a hotel in Provence and two months in a restaurant in Alsace. Afterwards I went back to Brazil, worked there for about one year and three months and then decided to come to Ireland to study and of course do some work as well.
My priority here is to study and learn English. I’ve been working as a chef here since I arrived.
I’m working as a model as well, I decided to take this on as a hobby, so usually in my free time I’m working as a model. That’s the main reason why my friends are always calling me a workaholic, always on the move, always doing something, but that’s what I am, I think this is my strongest personality trait, working hard to achieve my goals.
I love coffee, so I’m really picky with it. My favorite places here in Cork are Lab82, Soma, Green Frog and last but not least 51 Corkmarket.
I rarely go out for lunch.
Special meal, I had a great experience in Goldie, I went there for dinner, it was fabulous. I also went to Montenotte Hotel with my friends, the view at night is unbelievable and it is so cozy. For fine dining Greenes for sure, one of the most iconic restaurants in Cork. For good drinks and a charming place, Cask.
There are a few places that I want to go to visit, I’ve heard good things about Good Day Deli and of course Sophie’s as well.
