10 stunning landscape shots of Cork

Here are some stunning landscape shots taken in 2020. From walking on Owenahincha beach, to sunsets on Patrick's Hill, Rainbows over Tramore Valley Park and stunning skylines at Galley Head Lighthouse.
This stunning photograph was taken last January, back in early 2020 when very little was known about Covid and the impact that it would have in the year ahead. The stunning sunrise was taken by staff photographer Larry Cummins.
Walking during Covid restrictions was the saving grace for many families. Above is a lovely shot of people taking a stroll on beach.
This stunning shot of one of Cork's famous lighthouses was perfectly captured by Cian O'Regan.
How stunning does our city look in this shot by Michael Prior, featuring some of Cork's most recognisable landmarks, St Anne's, in Shandon.
Rainbows were a hugely significant symbol in this Covid year - with people drawing rainbows and putting them up in their front windows, showing support for frontline workers. We love this shot at Tramore Valley Park, of a rainbow, taken by staff photographer Eddie O'Hare.
Another great shot of our city, this time overlooking Cork's northside, featuring the Church of the Ascension.
A beautiful shot of the moon over Cork's northside, from one of the city's bridges, taken by David Creedon.
We also love this shot taken from Cobh by staff photographer Dan Linehan.
The colours in this photograph are beautiful, featuring the evening sky at Youghal, taken by Raymond Hayes.