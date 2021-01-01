10 stunning landscape shots of Cork

Here are some stunning landscape shots taken in 2020. From walking on Owenahincha beach, to sunsets on Patrick's Hill, Rainbows over Tramore Valley Park and stunning skylines at Galley Head Lighthouse.

Sunrise over the still water of Cork Harbour, at Rocky Island, Cork Harbour is linked by a bridge to Haulbowline and Ringaskiddy.

This stunning photograph was taken last January, back in early 2020 when very little was known about Covid and the impact that it would have in the year ahead. The stunning sunrise was taken by staff photographer Larry Cummins.

People taking an afternoon walk along the beach at Long Strand, Owenahincha, West Cork. Picture Dan Linehan

Walking during Covid restrictions was the saving grace for many families. Above is a lovely shot of people taking a stroll on beach.

The International Space Station flies high above Galley Head Lighthouse in West Cork, with the bright planets Jupiter and Saturn visible below. Picture: Cian O'Regan.

This stunning shot of one of Cork's famous lighthouses was perfectly captured by Cian O'Regan.

Sunset from the top of Patrick's Hill. Picture: Michael Prior

How stunning does our city look in this shot by Michael Prior, featuring some of Cork's most recognisable landmarks, St Anne's, in Shandon.

A rainbow over Tramore Valley park, Cork.

Rainbows were a hugely significant symbol in this Covid year - with people drawing rainbows and putting them up in their front windows, showing support for frontline workers. We love this shot at Tramore Valley Park, of a rainbow, taken by staff photographer Eddie O'Hare.

Church of the Ascension, Gurranabraher, , high above the steeped Northside of Cork city as seen from the Elizabeth Fort on Barrack Street, Cork.

Another great shot of our city, this time overlooking Cork's northside, featuring the Church of the Ascension.

A view of the Brian Boru Bridge and the northside of the city. Picture; David Creedon / Anzenberger

A beautiful shot of the moon over Cork's northside, from one of the city's bridges, taken by David Creedon.

A tug boat passing the old Titanic pier in Cobh, County Cork. Picture Dan Linehan

We also love this shot taken from Cobh by staff photographer Dan Linehan.

Llonesome boatman taken near Youghal. Raymond Hayes

The colours in this photograph are beautiful, featuring the evening sky at Youghal, taken by Raymond Hayes.