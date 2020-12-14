Feed your family a bowl of spicy deliciousness for €10

I COOK a lot of pasta. It’s so easy to make a great meal when you have a few little favourites in the sauce stakes. Penne Arrabiata is one of those. If you like a bit of spice with your pasta sauce, you’ll love it too.
Ingredients (Serves 4)
3 tbsp extra virgin olive oil
1 onion, peeled and finely chopped
3 cloves garlic, peeled and crushed
Pinch of dried red chilli flakes (to taste)
1 tsp dried oregano
750ml bottle Passata Rustica (chunky pasata)
150mls vegetable stock
Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper
350g penne pasta
2 ripe ready to eat avocados
Freshly grated Parmesan to finish
- For the sauce, heat oil in a pan and fry onion and garlic till soft but not browned.
- Add chilli flakes and oregano and stir into the oily mix.
- Pour in passata and stock, and bring to bubbling. Season.
- Cover and simmer very gently for about 15 minutes, keeping a close eye to make sure it doesn’t become too thick. Add a bit more stock if so.
- While sauce is simmering, cook pasta in lightly salted boiling water till just al dente.
- Drain and shake the pasta, leaving some of the water still clinging to it but you don’t want it very wet.
- Return to the pan and pour over the arrabiata sauce.
- Stir to coat and drizzle in a little extra olive oil.
- Check seasoning and spoon into warmed bowls.
- Halve avocados and remove stones. Using a dessert spoon, scoop the flesh from each half of avocado and divide between bowls, laying on top of pasta.
- Check seasoning and scatter with lots of freshly grated Parmesan cheese.
Penne 400g pack €1.35 Passata Rustica 750mls €1.79
Dried Chilli pepper mill 20g €2.99
Avocados x 2 pieces €2.50
Onions net €1.00
Garlic net €1.00
€10.63