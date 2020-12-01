Spicy flavours and festive colour all together in a vibrant supper

THERE’S not much to beat a bit of spice as Christmas gets closer. From the heady fragrances of cake spices like ground ginger, cinnamon and allspice, to the more savoury oriental chilli, ginger and lemongrass — ‘tis the season to get spicy!
Ingredients (Serves 4)
2 tbsp sunflower oil
1 bunch scallions, trimmed and finely chopped
2 fat cloves garlic, peeled and crushed
1 fat finger of fresh root ginger, grated
1 stick fresh lemon grass, peeled and finely chopped
½ medium sized squash, peeled seeded and in chunks
1 head cauliflower, in florets
1 small medium hot red chilli, seeded and finely chopped
2-3 tsp Thai Red Curry paste, or to taste
¼ fresh pineapple, peeled and in chunks
400ml can coconut milk
100mls vegetable stock
Dash of fish sauce (optional)
1 tsp sugar
Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper
- Juice of half a lime Heat oil in a pan and fry scallions, garlic ginger and lemon grass over low heat till soft but not browned.
- Add squash, cauliflower and fresh chilli if using, with another splash of oil if necessary, and cook gently for another couple of minutes, till the squash begins to soften round the edges.
- Stir in the curry paste to coat all the veggies and cook for a minute.
- Add pineapple, coconut milk, stock, fish sauce and sugar and bring to bubbling.
- Simmer till the veggies are tender.
- Season and add lime juice.
- Serve with Jasmine rice.