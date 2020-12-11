My Weekend: I miss sitting with an audience... but it's great to attend shows from the comfort of your home

Emilie Peneau is a Marketing Assistant at the Everyman Theatre.

Tell us a little bit about yourself:

I am originally from Brittany in France and came to live in Ireland 21 year ago, initially in Waterford city and I have been living in East Cork since 2008. I originally came to practice speaking English and never left. I have since completed a BA in English and an MA in Literature in UCC – I started a PhD on Margaret Atwood’s short stories, but never completed it unfortunately.

I share my house in Cloyne with four rescue cats (a consequence of my involvement in cat welfare). I love East Cork as it is close to everything: only a short drive to the city, close to the sea and I can see the cows in the nearby field from my house!

I currently work as a marketing assistant at The Everyman Theatre. I love theatre and used to be a regular visitor when studying in UCC.

It’s a brilliant and stimulating environment to be working in, incredible building and amazing people. I really miss the social interaction and buzz now as I have been working from home since March.

What is your ideal way to spend a Friday night?

I’m lucky to work part-time, so Thursday is my Friday! I love going out for dinner and a play or a gig. At the moment, I tend to make dinner and sit down with a glass of wine to listen to the Play It by Ear audio plays broadcast live from The Everyman. There is one on most Thursdays and Saturdays. I miss the experience of sitting with an audience, but it is great to be able to attend shows from the comfort of your home! It is a different experience to listen to a show. I wasn’t too sure about it at first, but I enjoy the fact that you don’t have to be glued to a screen.

Lie ins or up with the lark.. which is it for you?

Lie ins, although I try to get up at a reasonable time and not waste the day.

Does work creep into your weekend at all?

After running a cat welfare charity as a volunteer for eight years, when I was working seven days a week, I have learnt that it is crucial to keep time for yourself and to find the right balance in life. I left the charity last Spring and still find it very strange to have all this free time to myself. I have dedicated work hours and mostly stick to them (unless there is something important to do – I am flexible when needs be), although I do keep an eye out on what is happening in our industry on social media. Before lockdown, I would sometimes “have to” attend a show opening, but that can hardly be called work?!

If money was no object where would you head to on a weekend city break? And who would you bring with you?

I would love to go to any European city really. I had a trip organised to visit Prague last Spring, which had to be cancelled due to Covid-19. I was meant to go with a friend and was so much looking forward to the fun we would have had discovering a new place and culture. We had booked a show at the Black Light Theatre – check it out, it looks like a very different experience of theatre.

Closer to home, is there some place you like to head to recharge the batteries?

I am spoilt for choice in East Cork. It is a truly beautiful area. There is a gorgeous spot only five minutes walk from my house where you can see Ballycotton island on one side and Cobh on the other. I also love going for a walk on Ballynamona Beach. It’s a quiet beach and is home to many birds. I find it resourcing and it never fails to make me feel serene. It’s as beautiful under a blue sky or in the drizzle!

Do you like to catch up with family/friends at the weekend?

I enjoy meeting friends for coffee or dinner and show when we get a chance. I don’t have any family in Ireland, but I have been keeping in touch with them more than ever this year on WhatsApp. I also have regular catch up with my best friend in France through video calls. We both grab a glass of wine and might end up talking for a few hours!

Do you get to indulge any hobbies? Even as a spectator?

I love reading – as long as I have a book, I am happy.

I recently read Summerwater by Sarah Moss and thought it was a brilliant read. I highly recommend it!

Recently I have taken up yoga and going for walks on a daily basis, which I find very calming. I went for a few yoga practices on Garryvoe beach at the end of the summer; it was quite an experience, very enjoyable.

I also like doing crafts. I make costume jewellery (I worked in a shop selling beads when I was young in France). I also do a bit of rock painting – I’m not very talented, but I find it fun and relaxing.

Entertain or be entertained? If it's the latter do you have a signature dish?

I worked as a waitress for many years and got used to being fed, so I like to be entertained!

I like to have guests over, but I am not a great cook! For this reason, a cheese raclette is probably my signature dish as you can’t fail it!

We have so many places to eat out in Cork - where are your go to spots for coffee/ lunch/ special meal?

I have been to The Tavern in East Ferry a few times this year and love it! They have had a tough first year, but are keeping the chin up. The seafood and fish there are delicious! I was also lucky to go to Sea Church in Ballycotton for dinner and to see Mick Flannery just days before lockdown and had a great night! The food is very promising. When in the city, I often go to Son of a Bun as it is handy when going to The Everyman. I am not really a meat eater, but when I do, I do it in style!

Sunday night comes around too fast.. how do you normally spend it?

Chilling out with a book.

What time does your alarm clock go off on Monday morning?

7am. I find it difficult to get up so would hit the snooze button a few times!

