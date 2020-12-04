Watch: Stunning drone footage of Cork at Christmas

The Holly Bough has 164 jam-packed pages for your festive enjoyment, full of fascinating stories and photos depicting Cork in times past, many with a festive flavour: prepare to be gripped, moved, surprised, and entertained!

Find out about the Cork cop who saved Al Capone’s life.

Read about the time a cavalry charged down Patrick Street, sabres drawn... in a row about sewing machines!

A Cork boy who once stole the show on the late Gay Byrne’s Toy Show relives his experience.

There are contributions from broadcasters John Creedon and George Hook, authors Kevin Barry and Alice Taylor, panto legend Catherine Mahon Buckley, and politicians Máirín Quill and Micheál Martin — who took time out of his hectic schedule to write a personal message.

“Little did I realise as a child reading the Holly Bough many years ago that I would one day write an article for it as Taoiseach,” says Mr Martin. “That is an immense honour of which I am deeply conscious.

“This Christmas will be different but no less special.

“We are a resilient people. We will emerge from this pandemic and grow even stronger again.” Of course, all the Holly Bough favourites are there — the Diffney Quiz, the Photo Gallery, the prize crossword...

There is a bumper sports section, including a centenary tribute to Christy Ring, a host of Christmas dinner tips from Cork foodies, and a kids’ section, including a colouring competition where kids can design their own version of Jason’s cover.

The Holly Bough is in shops now and available to buy at hollybough.ie